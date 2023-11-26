5 secrets in GTA San Andreas that took years to find

GTA San Andreas is renowned for the astounding number of secrets and easter eggs it contains. It's probably the first game in the series that popularized the trend of searching for secrets in every other GTA title. Some false myths like that of the Bigfoot, for example, were so popular that Rockstar decided to incorporate it in future titles, like Red Dead Redemption and GTA 5.

With that in mind, here are some interesting secrets players found years after the game was released.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five most intriguing GTA San Andreas secrets found years later

5) Hidden interiors

All interiors in GTA San Andreas are actually hidden high above the game world in a place called Hidden Interiors Universe. However, some interiors are truly hidden in that they were never used in the final version of the game.

This includes several highly-detailed places like a restaurant, an adult film studio, a warehouse, a few unused 24/7s, three brothels, an Ammu-Nation with two floors, and a Safehouse. These are still left in the game, and players can access them with mods or cheats.

4) Los Sepulcros secret dialogue

If CJ doesn't have enough respect to recruit Grove Street gang members during Los Sepulcros, Sweet will ask him to attack some Ballas gang members to gain respect. However, it is technically impossible to have no respect before embarking on this mission.

As such, most players usually miss the alternate dialogues. This was allegedly changed later on so that CJ couldn't start the mission if he didn't have enough respect. Players can still experience this alternate sequence by using cheats.

3) Alternate Pizzaboy

This one is for all the automobile fans who love to collect unique vehicles in the game. In the mission where CJ gets to kill Jizzy B, there's a chance for a one-of-a-kind vehicle to spawn. This is a teal Pizzaboy that doesn't come in the usual company color scheme.

To get this vehicle, players need to destroy Jizzy's Broadway before entering the Pleasure Dome. They can also blow up any of the other vehicles parked outside, just to be safe. When Jizzy runs out of the building, he gets on this unique Pizzaboy, and players just need to take him out to get the vehicle.

2) Suicide bridge

The suicide bridge is a small bridge in Mulholland which was apparently based on the real-life Colorado Street Bridge in Pasadena, California, that was infamous for a large number of suicides during the early 20th century.

In GTA San Andreas, parts of the railing are visibly damaged, indicating that it was the site of a car accident. If the player hijacks any cars on this bridge, the NPC driving it will run away and jump down one of these gaps.

1) Sharks

Sharks used to be a much-debated myth in GTA San Andreas, with many believing it to be completely false. However, the debate was settled to rest when, in 2014, YouTuber DaviDustin discovered one spawning at the San Andreas Fault Line. In 2018, another YouTuber named DarkMythHunter also discovered a shark, apparently after 16 days of searching.

Sharks are extremely rare in the game, and they can spawn in any part of the map that has water. Their model looks quite similar to the one used in Vice City. However, unlike what some believe, Sharks in GTA San Andreas are completely docile and won't attack the player.

Poll : Did you find any of these secrets yourself? Yes No 1 votes