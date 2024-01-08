All GTA Online animal locations on the map

Rockstar Games recently added a Wildlife Photography Challenge in GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version. In this event, players must travel across the game's map looking for animals and birds at different locations to photograph them in exchange for cash and RP. The event also rewards players with a unique outfit and unlocks a new car that can be bought from Warstock Cache and Carry.

However, since the map of Los Santos and Blaine County is large, and animal locations are not marked on the map, beating this challenge can be tricky. This article reveals all Grand Theft Auto Online animal locations on the map.

All GTA Online animal locations for the Wildlife Photography Challenge

Once the GTA Online Wildlife Photography Challenge has been triggered, you will be assigned three creatures to photograph. Each picture rewards $20,000 cash and 500 RP, which is a decent reward for fairly easy work.

The following images derived from the YouTube video above by GTA Series Videos reveal all animal locations on the map for this challenge:

Boar location for the Wildlife Photography Challenge (Image via YouTube)

Cat location for the Wildlife Photography Challenge (Image via YouTube)

Chicken hawk location for the Wildlife Photography Challenge (Image via YouTube)

Cow location for the Wildlife Photography Challenge (Image via YouTube)

Coyote location for the Wildlife Photography Challenge (Image via YouTube)

Crow location for the Wildlife Photography Challenge (Image via YouTube)

Deer location for the Wildlife Photography Challenge (Image via YouTube)

Great cormorant location for the Wildlife Photography Challenge (Image via YouTube)

Hen location for the Wildlife Photography Challenge (Image via YouTube)

Mountain lion location for the Wildlife Photography Challenge (Image via YouTube)

Pig location for the Wildlife Photography Challenge (Image via YouTube)

Poodle location for the Wildlife Photography Challenge (Image via YouTube)

Pug location for the Wildlife Photography Challenge (Image via YouTube)

Rabbit location for the Wildlife Photography Challenge (Image via YouTube)

Seagull location for the Wildlife Photography Challenge (Image via YouTube)

Small animals like rabbits might be a little difficult to spot as they could hide in the shrubbery. Additionally, you must look to the sky for birds, such as the crow in GTA Online, in this challenge.

Once you take a photograph of an animal or bird, press the button prompted to send it to the LS Tourist Board to receive your rewards. Interestingly, some creature locations are quite close to each other.

For instance, Grand Senora Desert is the location to find the crow and the chicken hawk in GTA Online. If these two birds are on your list, the challenge can be completed rather quickly.

Notably, even pets, like the pug in GTA Online, are a part of the new Wildlife Photography Challenge. Unfortunately, this event is only available in the multiplayer's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

Hence, those on current-gen consoles can keep themselves entertained while they await the second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. Rockstar hasn't announced when it will be arriving, but on another note, it will be interesting to see if the character responsible for the Florida Joker controversy returns in it.

