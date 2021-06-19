5 most destructive weaponized vehicles players can buy in GTA Online in 2021

From flying motorcycles to submersible cars to versatile trucks, GTA Online features a number of great vehicles.

Weaponized vehicles are perhaps the most popular sort of vehicle in GTA Online. GTA Online is the literal embodiment of chaos. Vehicles that come equipped with rocket launchers bring out the anarchy that the multiplayer game stands for.

5 most destructive weaponized vehicles in GTA Online

#5 - Stomberg

Ocelot vehicles always make a great case for themselves. The Stomberg, a custom submersible sports car, is no exception.

Equipped with machine guns, a missile launcher, and torpedo launcher, the Stomberg is arguably one of the best-weaponized vehicles featured in GTA Online.

While the machine guns cannot be used underwater, they're insanely powerful and can destroy any unarmored vehicle in about five seconds. The Missile Launcher, too, is used outside the water and has a capacity of 30 homing missiles.

The Launcher is very powerful and has sharp accuracy, perfect for taking shots from a considerable distance. The Torpedo Launcher can be used underwater and features a capacity of 60 torpedoes.

All in all, the Stomberg is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online.

#4 - The Toreador

Not only is the Toreador incredibly versatile (what with being a multipurpose car and all), it’s also one heck of a weaponized vehicle. Equipped with unlimited missiles, the Toreador is perhaps even more invincible than the Oppressor MK II, which is unarguably the most raved-about vehicle in GTA Online.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Toreador features butter-smooth handling, great traction, and quick acceleration. It's easily one of the best vehicles in GTA Online.

#3 - The Insurgent Pick-Up

The Insurgent Pick-Up is the most terrific weaponized vehicle in GTA Online if there ever was one.

The Insurgent Pick-Up comes equipped with a lethal mounted gun. Although it is less powerful than the mounted gun of the Technical, it's still devastating enough to destroy any unarmored vehicle with ease.

As if that wasn't enough, the Insurgent Pick-Up doesn't go down without a fight, making it one of the best-armored vehicles in GTA Online.

#2 - The Oppressor MK II

Perhaps the most popular of all is the Oppressor MK II. This is a futuristic beast that GTA Online players cannot get enough of. This is a vehicle that, more or less, changed the very dynamic of the multiplayer game.

The Oppressor MK II features a number of lethal weapons, all of which can be customized by the driver. Some of the equipped features include machine guns, explosive machine guns, and rocket launchers.

#1 - The Deluxo

The car that needs no introduction, it's the king of all futuristic vehicles in GTA Online. This flying car comes equipped with two incredibly powerful machine guns and two devastating missile launchers with a capacity of 30 homing missiles.

The Deluxo is fairly powerful in nature and can hold its own in almost any situation. It has recorded at a top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h) and seems to have taken after the DeLorean DMC-12 from the Back To The Future movie

