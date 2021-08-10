5 most devastating weapons in GTA Online as of 2021

Few things are as satisfying in GTA Online as blowing virtual goons into ribbons and teaching noxious cops a lesson – one they will recognize as their downfall.

In short, crime is what the game is all about, and, hence, it is packed to the gills with a number of devastating weapons, each more expensive than the other. This article takes a look at 5 of the most lethal weapons in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views

Top 5 most powerful weapons in GTA Online as of 2021

5) The AP Pistol

GTA Online is packed with a number of incredibly compact weapons, but none is quite as efficient or destructive as the infamous AP Pistol. It has light recoil and features a decent 18-round magazine.

4) The Carbine Rifle

Manufactured by Vom Feuer, the Carbine Rifle is one of the most devastating weapons in GTA Online. The weapon draws inspiration from AR-15, Remington R5 RGP and HK416.

The Carbine Rifle comes equipped with a standard magazine of 30 rounds, which can be replaced with a magazine of 60 rounds upon customization. All in all, the Carbine Rifle is a must-have in GTA Online.

3) The Up-n-Atomizer

GTA Online features a great assortment of incredibly stylish weapons, but the likes of this handheld blaster have seldom been seen before. Boasting a sleek and sturdy frame, this incredibly compact weapon makes for one heck of an asset in GTA Online. When activated, the Up-n-Atomizer shoots a glowing beam of light that explodes upon impact with the target. Another great weapon that players don't want to miss out on.

2) Heavy Sniper

The Heavy Sniper barely needs an introduction in GTA Online. It is perhaps one of the most lethal weapons in the game. Given how chock-full Freemode can be with resentful griefers and desperate tryhards, the Heavy Sniper is a must-have.

1) Combat MG MKII

The MG II weapons always make a good case for themselves and this one is exceptionally good. Its damage power is beyond impressive, and it's also super compatible for newbie beginners. If there's one weapon players shouldn't miss out on in 2021, it's the Combat MG MKII.

Edited by Gautham Balaji