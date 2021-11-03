5 most difficult GTA San Andreas missions that players should retry in Definitive Edition

The original GTA San Andreas had some of the most challenging missions in the entire franchise. Most of the time, the difficulty was simply due to the incredibly unintuitive controls or game mechanics.

Players are eager to see how these difficult missions will turn out in the new remastered GTA trilogy. Some of the missions are bound to be easier now that the Definitive Edition has been updated with GTA 5-like controls and other HD Universe mechanics.

This isn't always a bad thing, as an immersive game is preferable to one that is unintentionally difficult. This article lists a few such missions that players will definitely want to replay in the remastered versions.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition: 5 frustrating missions that players would want to try out in the new version

5) End Of The Line

The final mission in GTA San Andreas isn't very difficult and is one of the few times when faulty mechanics and terrible controls don't ruin the gameplay. However, given how iconic this mission is, players would certainly love to replay this in the Definitive Edition.

4) Wrong Side of the Tracks

The first mission in the game where players are hit with a difficulty spike is this mission. Big Smoke's iconic mission failure dialogue has been forever immortalized through meme culture, and references to this mission can also be found in other games.

This mission was mainly difficult because of the game mechanics. If free-aiming was allowed like in GTA 5, it could be completed in seconds. The Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas supposedly adds completely reworked drive-by shooting. It is yet unknown how much that will affect this mission.

3) Learning To Fly/Flight School

While completing the flight school missions isn't very difficult, they are still quite tedious. However, getting gold on all the courses was near impossible for the majority of players. It would be interesting to see how the new controls affect this set of missions in the Definitive Edition.

2) Supply Lines

Zero is a much-hated character in GTA San Andreas, and it's not just because of his annoying personality. The missions he provides are extremely frustrating, and some of them are simply patience-testing affairs.

Supply Lines is a great example of terrible controls ruining the gameplay experience, even though it might have been intentional. This is one mission that players would be glad to have the instant restart option for.

1) Freefall

Freefall takes the cake when it comes to the most difficult mission in GTA San Andreas. A mid-air plane-to-plane transition not only sounds ridiculous, but it's also extremely difficult to execute. An instant restart won't suffice if there isn't a checkpoint system for this mission.

