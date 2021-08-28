Top 5 most difficult missions in GTA San Andreas 

Missions in GTA San Andreas are possibly the best part of the game. That being said, some missions can get really annoying for the players.

GTA San Andreas holds the title for the GTA game with the highest number of missions to this day, with 101 unique storyline missions for players to complete.

While Rockstar Games has worked hard to decide the types of missions in the game and balance their difficulty, there are bound to be harder missions than others to complete.

Here is a list of the 5 most difficult missions to beat in GTA San Andreas.

5 most difficult missions in GTA San Andreas

5) Learning to fly

In this mission Mike Toreno tells the protagonist CJ that he needs to take flying lessons in order to rescue his brother from prison. To complete this mission, players need to give ten flying tests and clear them to get a flying license.

The missions get progressively difficult and teaches players how to take off, land, use weapons, stunt and use the parachute. By the time players complete this mission, they will learn how to fly a plane in GTA San Andreas.

4) N.O.E

Mike Toreno assigns this mission to CJ and players need to get into a Rustler and fly the plane low to stay off the radar. Players need to reach the location of the blip on the map and drop off some supplies in Angel Pine. When players reach the location, they need to fly into the corona to trigger the drop and return to Verdant Meadows.

This GTA San Andreas mission is on the list as it might get very tough for players to stay under the radar. The mission is quite hard as the plane is very difficult to handle and players get chased by US Air force Hydras if they don't stay under the radar.

3) Freefall

In this mission, Salvatore Leone tells CJ to stop Forelli's hitmen from reaching Las Venturas airport. Players need to get to Las Venturas airport and steal the Dodo from the hangar. Once the player has the Dodo, they need to intercept the plane with Forelli's men and take them out in the air. Players need to fly the Dodo to the corona over the plane with Forelli's men and take everyone out on the plane.

After taking everyone out on the plane, including the pilot, players need to fly that plane back to Las Venturas and land the plane to complete the mission. The mission is a difficult one to complete as the dodo is hard to control at the altitudes that the enemy plane flies at and taking out that many people on the plane can get challenging for the players.

2) Wrong side of the tracks

This GTA San Andreas mission is famous in the community for being notoriously hard to beat. In this mission, Big Smoke asks CJ to help him intercept the Vagos before they make a deal with the San Fierro Rifas. Players need to help Big Smoke take out some Vagos before they reach the Frederick Bridge while riding on top of a train.

CJ and Big Smoke get on a Sanchez and the player needs to keep up with the front carriage of the train so Big Smoke can shoot the Vagos members. This GTA San Andreas mission is specifically difficult because of all the obstacles that players need to avoid while keeping up with the train and the fact that Big smoke is not that good with shooting the enemies.

1) Supply Lines

This mission is the most challenging mission in GTA San Andreas. Players need to stop Zero's Rival, Barkley's fleet of delivery couriers with one of Zero's weaponized RC planes. The delivery boys are armed with micro SMGs and they shoot the plane while it chases them.

The thing about the mission that makes it the most challenging is the fact that the RC plane has limited fuel and can be destroyed if it takes too much damage. Players have successfully taken out the couriers many times, only to fail the mission due to the lack of fuel to get back to Zero's roof. This is what makes this mission the most difficult in GTA San Andreas.

Nòte: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

