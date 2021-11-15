5 most enjoyable cars to drive in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City gave players a whole new perspective as it was set in the 1980s. From clothing to cars and neon signs to funky music, Grand Theft Auto fans look forward to this nostalgic era of the franchise.

Many memorable cars in Vice City encompassed some of the 80s' nicest-looking rides. From classic Ferraris to slick Lamborghini look-alikes, the game was full of style when it came to cars.

GTA Vice City is a new look at a different generation of cars

As well as the improved handling of vehicles, gamers are especially happy to see the 80s-style vehicles in the remastered edition of GTA Vice City. Here are five cars players look forward to driving again.

1) Comet

The speeding Comet (Image via Naizurus/YouTube)

Players enjoyed cruising around the original Vice City in the Comet, looking all flamboyant. The Porsche-style car quickly became a fan favorite, and its return has been highly anticipated in the Definitive Edition.

There will be a lot of fun in the remastered game as players whip the Comet around Vice City looking for stunt jumps.

2) Deluxo

The earliest version (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even when GTA Vice City was released in 2002, the community spotted this DeLorean-style car. It reminded many of the time-traveling car from the movie Back To The Future. The players loved it for being quick along with having excellent handling.

GTA Online users will know Deluxo as a flying car. Those who download the new trilogy will undoubtedly be excited to drive the original that inspired the future of Deluxo cars.

3) Infernus

Lance and his ride (Image via Sportskeeda)

Modeled after the Lamborghini Countach, the Infernus is one of the most unforgettable cars in Vice City. With brilliant handling and a roaring sports car engine, this drive became a fan favorite for its esthetics and power.

Players can always steal one of these cars from the Diaz mansion on Starfish Island in the Definitive Edition.

4) Phoenix

From the ashes (Image via YouTube @Naizurus)

The Phoenix is one of the fastest cars in the game but not the most regularly seen. When players from the GTA Vice City Definitive edition find one of these Pontiac Trans Am-inspired vehicles, they should take it straight home to their garage.

The style speaks for itself, and taking to the road in this car in races and getaways most likely guarantees victory.

5) Sabre Turbo

TV show cars in GTA (Image via Sportskeeda)

The GTA Community has always remembered the Sabre Turbo as one of the best muscle cars in the entire game.

Taking its look directly from the 70s TV show Starsky and Hutch, the Sabre Turbo gave players an elevated sense of importance while roaring through the city in this beautiful and powerful car.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer