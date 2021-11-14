Why GTA Vice City will be the most enjoyable game from the remastered Trilogy Definitive Edition

There are so many reasons why GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition will be the most enjoyable game to play again in the new Trilogy. From its 80s settings to its movie-inspired missions, this game is a non-stop joyride.

GTA fans have been waiting to see the new and improved version of GTA Vice City. Whether they want to complete the missions right away, cause some havoc around the city, or just marvel at the new HD graphics, there is a lot to look forward to.

This article will discuss why many fans think GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition will be the most enjoyable game from the Trilogy.

GTA Vice City will look and feel so much better in the Definitive Edition

The graphics and storylines in all GTA games have improved with each new edition. The entire community knows to expect outstanding graphics and the classic 80s Miami theme of the game. But what is new about the GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition that will set it apart from GTA 3 and San Andreas?

GTA Vice City was a game-changer

Vice City introduced A-List celebrity voice actors from the 80s, including Ray Liotta, Burt Reynolds, Dennis Hopper, Gary Busey and more. The players are excited to listen to their favorite GTA celebrities once again.

It was the first of the games where players could fly a helicopter, and all GTA fans look forward to their first remastered flight. Vice City also boasted a selection of excellent new sports cars that had better handling than GTA 3. These favorite vehicles have been further improved in the Definitive Edition.

The addition of interiors for the Malibu Club, and numerous other locations were added for an improved player experience.

The reworked animations of the weapons, including the polished visuals, are sure to impress fans who had been waiting a while for the official Rockstar remaster.

The new GTA 5-style controls feel as though they were developed for 2021. All of the updated controls in Vice City: The Definitive Edition now feel much more balanced and precise. The remastered version is a wonderful way to combine decades-long nostalgia with current-gen technology.

The lock-on aiming system has been improved along with new, and smoother, driving mechanics. Players will now have a better drive-by experience by combining the two, as aiming from cars has been made much easier. Even the cars with terrible handling have received a much-needed tune-up.

GTA fans will be impressed with the improved HD graphics and updated textures in the game. The environment now looks more realistic, from the grass to the flaming vehicle explosions. The new gameplay is much soother, with animations becoming smoother and moving away from 'blocky' movements.

It might be a little while until everyone can get on their their journey through the remastered Vice City. Thankfully, GTA fans like Hollow on YouTube above, have played the game on the PS5 and PC, and have been able to provide some amazing gameplay footage.

GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition does not fail to impress. The entire GTA Community is happy to start navigating through the streets of the revamped Vice City.

