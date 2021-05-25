5 most entertaining things to do on GTA 5 map

GTA 5 is a massive game with a plethora of fun things to do when not playing the story missions.

The attention-to-detail in GTA 5 is highly commendable, and Rockstar Games has outdone itself to make it a living and breathing world. There are plenty of secrets to discover, activities to partake in, people to meet, each with their individual personalities and stories.

This list will explore some of the most entertaining things to do in GTA 5's incredible world of San Andreas.

Five fun activities in GTA 5

5) Triathlons

Triathlons are endurance races consisting of swimming, biking, and running. They offer no reward save for increased physical stats, namely strength, stamina, and lung capacity. Triathlons are a unique and welcome addition to GTA 5, with the vast map of San Andreas making it a fitting one for this purpose.

There are three triathlons around the map to be completed in the game, and each character gets a triathlon outfit after completing one.

4) Diving for treasures

GTA San Andreas was the first game in the series to include underwater swimming, and GTA 5 expanded on that feature by adding a scuba diving activity. Entering and exiting a Dinghy or a Submersible equips the player with a Scuba Suit, which gives them unlimited lung capacity underwater.

Players can hunt for treasures among the various shipwrecks scattered inside the extremely detailed underwater environment.

3) Hanging out with friends

Fans complained about the friendship mechanics in GTA 4, where the main character's friends would pester the player with phone calls, and not hanging out meant decreased relations.

Rockstar listened to their pleas and simplified the friendship activities significantly. GTA 5 has many activities that players can engage in with friends, like watching a movie or having a competitive game of golf.

2) Fairground rides

At the Pleasure Pier, players can ride a Ferris wheel or a roller coaster, two faithful recreations of their original counterparts. One of the best ways to enjoy the beautifully detailed world of GTA 5 and be immersed in it is to enjoy its fairground rides.

1) Strangers and Freaks

One of the most original additions to GTA 5 was the Strangers and Freaks random encounters. These are unique encounters with specific individuals throughout the game world who may have their own set of missions to offer to the player.

The encounters vary depending on the main characters, and they ensure the game's replayability which is one of the main reasons why the game can be so entertaining.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.