5 most exciting animals to transform into using Peyote Plants in GTA Online

GTA Online reintroduced the Peyote Plants as part of the Halloween event update. The Peyote Plants are psychedelic plants that, when consumed, make players hallucinate. During these hallucinations, players transform into some animal, bird, marine creature, or Bigfoot.

Players eagerly wait for Rockstar Games to reintroduce these plants as they bring out some of the most fun and interesting reactions from players. These Peyote plants were originally a part of GTA 5, but when Rockstar noticed how popular they were, they started introducing the plants as a part of an annual event.

Players can transform into various animals in the game, and this article states the five most exciting animals to transform using Peyote Plants in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Top 5 most fun animals to transform into using Peyote Plants

5) Tiger Shark

Sharks in GTA Online are dangerous creatures that players can transform into by consuming Peyote Plants. Players can transform into these creatures and attack enemies that are traveling in the water. These creatures are scarce and are said to be near extinction. Getting killed by a shark unlocks the "Out of Your Depth" Achievement/Trophy.

4) Chicken Hawk

Chicken Hawks are fun ariel creatures that players can transform into after consuming Peyote plants. These creatures can fly quite fast to get around the map and attack other players and animals by swooping down on them. They can often be found in Blaine County and flying overhead at Martin's lockup.

3) Mountain Lion

The Mountain Lion's are powerful and fast land creatures that players can transform into. These animals can run at incredible speeds and can attack other players and creatures. Mountain Lions are large, wild cats found in forested and hilly areas throughout San Andreas, from the Vinewood Hills to Mount Chiliad.

2) Husky

Everybody loves dogs, and one of the best animals that players can transform into after eating the Peyote Plants is the Husky. The Husky is a majestic-looking dog that is fast to run around and can attack other characters and players in GTA Online.

1) Bigfoot

An urban legend has now turned true. Players can find the Peyote Plant to turn into Bigfoot in Blaine County. Transforming into Bigfoot is one of the most fun things to do in the game, as this Easter egg results from years of rumors about a sasquatch in GTA San Andreas.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar