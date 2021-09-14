5 most exciting bike stunt races in GTA Online (September 2021)

From cars to planes, jetpacks to bikes, GTA Online has it all. With such a wide range of vehicles, the game also features races for players to participate in if they are bored of grinding money and doing heists.

The large assortment of vehicles gives Rockstar Games the liberty to make many different races for GTA Online. Some of the most famous ones are the stunt races that mainly involve players racing on-ramps and custom roads.

With over 50 motorcycles in the game, GTA Online included bike stunt races in the Cunning Stunts update in 2016. Gamers can polish their riding skills by racing on these tracks that feature jumps, tight gaps, and lots of adrenaline.

Five incredible GTA Online bike stunt races in September 2021

5) Trench I

This stunt race is all about speeding through a tunnel with walls as high as ten-story buildings on each side. Its location is in Sandy Shores, and players are challenged by moving obstacles and high jumps in this race.

4) Forest

This stunt race takes gamers through the forest around Paleto Bay in GTA Online. They will be hurdled with jumps, trains, and offroad terrain. The race tests the users' reflexes when it comes to adapting to the road, from tarmac to mud.

3) Afterburner

This stunt race takes players through downtown Los Santos and Vinewood while speeding through a flaming track. They have to jump through rings of fire, making them feel like daredevil stuntmen. It encapsulates the true meaning of being in a stunt race.

2) Threading The Needle

This stunt race takes gamers through Downtown Los Santos via a high-speed track that requires precision. As the name suggests, threading the needle is all about taking tiny gaps amidst the chaotic race track made to confuse the participants.

1) Vinewood Downhill

This stunt race starts at the top of Vinewood hills and takes users around the beautiful and posh areas of Vinewood. They race each other as they go through jumps, sharp turns, and even the Vinewood sign to win.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

