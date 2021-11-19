5 most exciting bikes to drive in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Rockstar added motorbikes to GTA Vice City and San Andreas after not featuring them in GTA 3. There were a few reasons GTA 3 did not feature motorbikes in the game that will be explained in this article.

Once the GTA players got to experience tearing through the cities on a fast motorbike, there was no turning back. These versatile vehicles make it easy to ride around the GTA maps and explore locations that most cars cannot reach.

This article will talk about 5 of the most exciting bikes players can drive in The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Motorbikes in GTA Vice City and San Andreas set the bar very high

GTA 3 did not have any motorbikes. The main reason why not is partly because the graphics engine was not yet up to scratch. In the game, the explanation for the lack of bikes is that there is a city-wide petition to ban them for safety reasons.

1) Sanchez

The Sanchez is one of the most famous motorbikes from the GTA franchise. It was first seen in GTA Vice City in 2002 and quickly became a player favorite. Although there is not much off-road terrain in Vice City, Sanchez proves its worth, driving steadily and quickly on roads, grass, or sand. Plus, it really proves itself further in the wilds of GTA San Andreas and GTA 5.

This bike has appeared in every GTA game since 2002 and still remains one of the most popular bikes in GTA today. No doubt it is the most versatile and exciting bike to drive in the GTA Trilogy.

2) NRG-500

The NRG-500 is the fastest motorbike in GTA San Andreas, with a top speed of 244km/h when performing a wheelie. It is also a very heavy bike, making the handling and breaking much more controllable than most superbikes in the game. All GTA players would agree that this is one of the most reliable and impressive bikes in San Andreas.

The bike spawns randomly at the beginning of the game and can be found only a few miles away from CJ's house. There is a 5-story car park by the highway northeast of the arena behind Grove Street. The NRG-500 can be found on the first floor of this car park.

3) Freeway

All GTA Vice City Definitive Edition fans will recognize this bike as one of the first that Tommy Vercetti can drive in GTA Vice City.

In "The Party" mission for Ken Rosenberg, when Tommy meets Colonel Cortez, he must first go to Raphel's to get a fitted suit. Once well-dressed, he is able to take a conveniently parked Freeway motorcycle from outside the store. This cool biker-style motorbike is a very sturdy vehicle, and a lot of fun to drive around Vice City.

4) BF-400

The BF-400 is one of the first notable superbikes seen in GTA San Andreas. Similar in style and stats to the PCJ-600, this bike is streamlined and fast and looks great.

The BF-400 was given an update and released for GTA Online by Nagasaki, the GTA universe's Japanese vehicle manufacturing company. It is a very worthy bike to drive in the Definitive Edition.

5) PCJ -600

The name PCJ-600 will forever be embedded in the minds of GTA players. First appearing in GTA Vice City, set in 1986, the PCJ-600 has stood the test of time all the way through to GTA Online.

This bike is iconic and one of the fastest bikes in all of GTA. Second to the Bati 801 in GTA Online, it remains a very exciting bike to drive in the GTA Trilogy as well.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

