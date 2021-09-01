5 most exciting GTA games

Today, there are so many games in the GTA series that it is hard for players to keep track. With so many iconic titles produced by Rockstar Games, players often debate which one is the best.

Comparing the games in the GTA franchise can be difficult, but this list will compare them for their storyline, missions, and gameplay. Since the series has been active since 1997, it makes no sense to compare graphics as technological advancements lead to better graphics, and better graphics do not mean a better game.

Five most enjoyable GTA games

5) Vice City Stories

Vice City Stories is the tenth installment in the GTA series and is a prequel to the storyline in GTA Vice City. It was released on October 31, 2006, for the PSP and was later ported to the PS2.

The game is set in the fictional Vice City, based on Miami, in 1984. The protagonist is an ex-soldier called Victor "Vic" Vance, also a minor character in GTA Vice City.

The feature that makes this game stand out is a unique empire-building system, in which players can expand their criminal syndicate by taking over businesses from rival organizations. Completing missions specific to businesses allows them to increase their income and unlock additional rewards with time.

4) Vice City

GTA Vice City came out on October 27, 2002, and it took the world by storm. The game sold over 17.5 million copies worldwide, and players love the game to date.

GTA Vice City is the favorite game of many people as the vibrant colors, and the unique art style is unmatched even today. The story revolves around the protagonist Tommy Vercetti living in Vice City. The game's events take place in 1986.

In GTA Vice City, Tommy Vercetti rises to power after his release from prison and gets caught up in an ambushed drug deal. The story is about him finding out who was responsible for the deception as he slowly builds an empire by taking over other criminal organizations.

The game takes fourth place on this list for its robust story and eye-catching art style.

3) GTA 5

GTA 5 was released on September 17, 2013. The game is set in the fictional state of San Andreas, based on Southern California.

The story takes players on a journey through the lives of three protagonists: Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips. They come from three different walks of life, and when they are together, gamers experience a unique and exciting storyline.

GTA 5 is the most advanced GTA title made by Rockstar as it is their latest title, and it has the most realistic graphics and mechanics in the series. The game features the highest number of vehicles ever seen in a Grand Thet Auto title as well.

With the only weak point being a less captivating storyline, this game has it all.

2) GTA 4

GTA 4, released on April 29, 2008, is the first entry in the HD universe. The game was based in Liberty City, which is GTA's version of New York City.

The protagonist is the middle-aged Niko Bellic, who escapes from Yugoslavia and arrives in Liberty City for a fresh start. Niko gets mixed up with high-profile criminals, and the game is all about him escaping the enemies that are out to get him.

The strong storyline and the adaptation of letting players choose how the story plays out are why this game is second on the list. Gamers got an extremely intense storyline where they connected with the character and felt compelled to reach the end of the story to find out the conclusion.

1) GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is known to be the best game from the series, and some might argue that it has the best storyline in all of gaming. The game was released on October 26, 2004.

It follows the story of Carl "CJ" Johnson, who returns to San Andreas after the death of his mother, and how he is drawn back into his former gang, the Grove Street Family, to avenge her death.

This game is at the top of the list for how involved users get while following CJ's story. San Andreas arguably has the most immersive story made by Rockstar, solely based on players' connection towards the protagonist.

From the beginning till its end, gamers feel the emotions that CJ goes through, and the story and age-defining graphics make GTA San Andreas the best GTA game of all time.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer