5 most expensive cars in GTA Online in The Contract update

The Contract update for GTA Online comes with a diverse selection of vehicles, including supercars, SUVs, vans, and even motorcycles. It also introduces a new set of vehicle upgrades, called Imani tech modifications, that are available from the Agency.

These are only available for a select few vehicles, however. This article lists some of the most expensive cars from The Contract in GTA Online, ranking them from cheapest to most expensive.

GTA Online The Contract: 5 of the most expensive cars in the game

5) Enus Deity - $1,845,000

The Enus Deity, being essentially a four-door version of the Paragon R, has a performance that is very comparable. It is, however, a bit more pricey, costing almosy double the price of the Paragon R in GTA Online.

However, this price is well-worth it, as it's one of the cheapest cars that allows Imani tech modifications, and it's also quite fast.

4) Bravado Buffalo STX - $2,150,000

The Buffalo STX is a high-performance muscle car added by The Contract DLC for GTA Online. With a top speed of 126.25 mph, it is currently the fastest vehicle from this latest update.

It is a reasonable car to buy for muscle car lovers, especially due to its looks and performance. The price isn't too high considering that it allows Imani tech modifications.

3) Pegassi Ignus - $2,765,000

The Pegassi Ignus in GTA Online looks great, and performs just as admirably. However, the $2.765 million price tag might be too costly for most players in the game. The Ignus also doesn't allow for Imani tech modifications, which is possibly the best aspect of The Contract when it comes to vehicles.

Hence, the high cost of the car despite the lack of special weaponizations available for it may reduce the number of players interested in it.

2) Överflöd Zeno - $2,820,000

The Överflöd Zeno may be the finest sportscar ever offered in GTA Online, but it currently suffers from a severe flaw. As a result, it is advised that players refrain from acquiring this car until Rockstar resolves the issue.

The car's hitbox is broken after upgrading the primary mirror, causing it to roll over at the slightest bump. It still performs admirably though, and players who buy it now can expect it to be fixed soon.

1) Dewbauchee Champion - $2,995,000

The most expensive vehicle from The Contract may also be the best. This is because it doesn't just allow for Imani tech modifications, but is also a supercar with above-average performance.

This is why the near $3 million price tag is completely justifiable. While its performance is nowhere near the Ignus, the weaponizations alone makes it a far better choice.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider