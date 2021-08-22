5 experienced GTA 5 streamers who are still active

GTA 5 streamers may come and go, but a select few have managed to play the game for several years now.

Not all GTA 5 streamers can play the game forever. They often move onto trending topics, which change every few months. However, GTA 5 still retains a good amount of popularity. It takes hard work and dedication to play the same game for years. Somehow, they manage to keep it fresh.

For the most part, these GTA 5 streamers are active in roleplaying communities. They use the popular NoPixel servers to play as their favorite characters. With years of experience, these professionals know exactly what they are doing. There is a reason they still capture audiences.

Five GTA 5 streamers who remain active

5) Carmen

Carmen King is known for roleplaying several characters. Since 2018, she has maintained a steady presence on NoPixel servers. The Canadian socialite has over 196,000 followers on Twitch.

Her main character is Carmella Corset. She is a bank robber with a fashionable mindset and colorful hairstyles. Carmen has also roleplayed the likes of Faith Eden and Chastity Summers, among many others.

4) Whippy

GTA 5 streamers are well represented in Australia. Not only is there DarkViperAU, there is also Whippy doing the country proud. With over 365,000 Twitch followers, he has garnered a large following. He is best known for his legendary character Irwin Dundee.

Whippy had one main goal in mind. He wanted to show Americans how Australians get the job done. Despite his drug abuse, he ran successful criminal syndicates. Unlike most GTA 5 streamers, he never wears a mask for bank robberies. He wants to make himself known.

3) Kyle

Kyle has been around the NoPixel community for a long time now. Over 377,000 Twitch followers enjoyed his criminal escapades. He often plays two different characters: Kyle Pred and Alabaster Slim.

The former is a member of law enforcement while the latter is a criminal. However, both these characters are morally flawed. Power and position is everything to them, and they will do anything to get it.

2) Buddha

With over 630,000 Twitch followers, Buddha is one of the most popular GTA 5 streamers. HIs roleplay character, Lang Buddha, has built a legendary reputation over the years. Buddha is a criminal mastermind who never lets cash slip through his fingers.

GTA 5 streamers like Sykkuno and xQc had previously interacted with Buddha. Unlike those two, however, he remains a fixture in the NoPixel community. Buddha regularly plays the game for several hours. Some of his livestreams can be anywhere from seven hours to half a day.

Buddha is really dedicated to his work. He runs several businesses and maintains a good amount of relationships. Best of all, he is not particularly known for any controversies.

1) Loud Coringa

Loud Coringa is arguably the most popular among GTA 5 streamers. With over two million Twitch followers, he rules the roost in terms of recognition. Loud Coringa is also one of the fastest growing channels, according to TwitchMetrics. He seemingly took over the mantle of xQc, at least for GTA.

Most GTA 5 streamers use NoPixel, but Loud Coringa isn't one of them. He uses the Cidade Alta server instead. Loud Coringa has a large audience fluent in Portuguese and Spanish as the GTA series is popular worldwide.

It doesn't look like he will lose momentum anytime soon. Loud Coringa has been consistent with his schedule. He regularly streams on Twitch, where his chat scrolls by very quickly. Loud Coringa has definitely set a standard for GTA 5 streamers.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

