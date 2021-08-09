5 factors that make Michael the most important character in GTA 5's story mode

For the first time in the series, GTA 5 featured three playable protagonists. Michael is one of them, and he is also the most convincing.

Although all three of the protagonists provide a unique experience, Michael comes across as the primary character. He seems to steal the spotlight from the other two as the main story revolves around him.

This article explores the reasons behind Michael's importance to the plot. It also dives into some of the traits that make him stand apart in GTA 5's story mode.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA 5: 5 reasons why Michael is the most important character in the game

1) He's the chord that connects all the points

The other two protagonists are tied to Michael's plot (Image via Rockstar Games)

Michael is the first character that players get to play as in GTA 5. Much of the story revolves around his past and how it catches up to him. Franklin and Trevor are linked to his story and appear to be deuteragonists rather than protagonists.

The prologue mission turns out to be a setup planned by Michael and Dave. Trevor is first introduced as Michael's friend and partner-in-crime while Franklin is portrayed as Michael's protégé throughout the story. The plot also progresses according to Michael's actions, as he is dragged back into his life of crime.

2) He seems more detailed than the rest

Michael is a well-fleshed out protagonist, far more detailed than the rest of the cast in GTA 5. He seems to have qualities that make him human, much like how Rockstar took a different direction with Niko.

Despite being a hardened criminal, Michael has a sense of morality. Although he shares a troubled relationship with his family, he still cares for them. This is the main reason why he wanted to quit his criminal career.

3) He's not a psychopathic criminal

Michael is quite distinct from the typical GTA protagonist. He is a retired criminal who goes through a mid-life crisis. He is also much more controlled, unlike prior protagonists who would do anything to get their way.

Despite being Trevor's associate, Michael is the complete opposite of him. Trevor is portrayed as a sociopath, who has no sense of morality. Michael, on the other hand, doesn't come off as over-the-top as Trevor.

4) He has a family to look after

GTA protagonists rarely have any loose ends. This is how they remain unaccountable for all of the chaos they cause. Michael, however, is grounded by the fact that he has a family to look after.

He cannot afford to be as chaotic as Trevor or any prior GTA protagonist. This also makes him much more accountable for his actions.

5) He has a flawed persona

Michael breaks the archetype of a GTA protagonist (Image via Rockstar Games)

Michael is a complicated character in GTA 5. He has a well-detailed backstory, and not all of it paints him in the same light. On the one hand, he has admirable qualities. He wants to do more for his family, and he even becomes a mentor to Franklin.

Yet he agrees to betray Trevor in a cunning scheme devised by Dave. Upon choosing Ending A, where Trevor is killed, Michael appears to help, and will even finish the job if Franklin is hesitant. Although it is not the canonical ending, this shows how morally ambiguous Michael is in GTA 5.

