5 famous GTA 5 quotes that players remember

GTA 5 has many memorable conversations and every now and then, characters will drop some unforgettable lines.

Sometimes it's a meaningful quote from a deep thinker, such as Michael. It could also be a witty comeback, which Trevor is prone to do. These quotes can even make a powerful impact on the story.

GTA 5 isn't just about the actions, the game is also about some noteworthy dialogs.

Five unforgettable GTA 5 quotes

Not everybody likes the story in GTA 5. It can be hit-or-miss at certain times. However, its dialog can shine through darker moments. That's exactly what it needs to be at the right time. If a player has to think back to memorable lines, it's very likely these will be the ones.

5) “You forget a thousand things every day, pal. Make sure this is one of them.”

This is arguably the most important quote in GTA 5. It's one of Michael's trademarks as a seasoned criminal. He always leaves behind a signature in bank robberies. After the Jewel Store Job, Michael says this exact quote to one of the cops.

At this point in the game, Trevor thought Michael died several years ago. When he watches the news broadcast, he immediately recognizes that quote. He realizes that Michael is still alive. This kicks off the main plot of GTA 5.

4) “You tell me exactly what you want, and I will very carefully explain to you why it cannot be.”

Franklin always wanted to move up in the world. This is one of his main goals in GTA 5. However, at this point in the story, he is stuck working for Simoen Yetarian. The automotive dealer drops this memorable line when Franklin tries to move on. In many ways, it resonates with the players.

This quote could apply to many difficult situations in life. Some players feel like they're in Franklin's shoes, but only without the violence.

3) “I said something nice, not expensive.”

Trevor doesn't try hard to be funny when he already is. When Denise Clinton is arguing with Franklin, Trevor makes his introduction. She was initially taken aback. However, she grows to like him when Trevor stands up for her. He even gives Denise a little cash on the side.

Predictably, her liking for Trevor fades away when she realizes he only gave her seven dollars. Trevor will then respond with the above quote. It's one of the funnier moments in GTA 5.

2) “Why did I come here? I guess it was the weather.”

Fans were ecstatic when the GTA 5 trailer was finally dropped. Michael sets the tone right away. Players get the feeling that what he says isn't entirely true and that he is obviously hiding something. His mysterious past is what drives GTA 5.

The quote has unfortunate connotations even today. GTA 5 has been released several times already, with no GTA 6 in sight. It's been a few console generations now. Players are simply tired of hearing Michael's quote.

1) Lamar’s entire roast on Franklin

Every GTA 5 player remembers this scene. It happened early in the game. Most players will get to this point, which means they can't miss it. After a mission, Lamar completely roasts Franklin on his front porch. His profanity-ridden tirade has since become a meme. There are several variations online.

Even the voice actors got in on the joke, and did a live performance of this infamous cut-scene. Lamar tends to steal the show whenever he's around. This particular scene is no different.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

