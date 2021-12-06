5 most famous quotes from the GTA 5 story mode

The GTA series is well-known for its writing, with characters saying lines that have become iconic among fans. GTA 5 is no exception, with one of the longest storylines and plenty of dialogs.

This article contains a list of some of the most memorable quotes from the game.

GTA 5 story mode: Five iconic lines

5) Trevor hits Wade

"Don't you ever not tell me things I wanna know!"

— Trevor

Trevor is an unpredictable character who often surprises players with his behavior and actions. In the above scene from GTA 5, he displays his nature in a hilarious conversation with Wade.

He assigned Wade the duty of locating information on his old partner Michael but became enraged and struck Wade after learning the news. What's more surprising is that he gets somewhat calm immediately afterward.

4) Standard for goodness

"If that's our standard for goodness... then no wonder this country's screwed."

— Michael

Near the very beginning of the game, Michael can be seen attending a therapy session with Dr. Isiah Friedlander. The doctor shifts the subject to Michael's son Jimmy and asks if he's a good person.

Michael then says that "he sits on his a** all day, smoking d**e and j**king off while he plays that f****** game." This seems all the more jarring because of how Michael's speech interrupts an otherwise calm atmosphere.

3) Surviving is winning

"Surviving is winning, Franklin! Everything else is bulls***! Fairytales spun by people afraid to look life in the eye! Whatever it takes, kid! Survive!"

— Michael

This is one of the darker quotes from GTA 5. It is only heard in one of the non-canonical 'bad' endings where Franklin and Michael kill Trevor. Michael says this line just moments after the deed is done.

He has always prioritized his and his family's survival since selling out his old crew in North Yankton. Hence, it's hardly surprising to hear Michael say anything like this. However, it's pretty jarring to see that he convinces his protege Franklin to have this flawed and selfish mentality as well.

2) But I did kidnap his wife

"What kinda f****** animal do you take me for? No, I didn't kill him! But I did kidnap his wife."

— Trevor

Trevor goes to Martin Madrazo's place to hand over certain files he had acquired. Later, he tells Michael that a dispute had arisen during the payment at the time of delivery. When asked if he murdered the guy, Trevor becomes irritated and exclaims that he simply abducted his wife.

The way the quote is delivered in GTA 5 is extremely impressive. Michael's distressed emotions add to the hilarity of the situation.

1) Yee-yee a** haircut

"Ah, n****, don't hate me 'cause I'm beautiful, n****. Maybe if you got rid of that old yee-yee a** haircut you got you'd get some b****** on your d****. Oh, better yet, maybe Tanisha'll call your dog-a** if she ever stop f****** with that brain surgeon or lawyer she f****** with. N****…"

— Lamar

This is probably the most iconic dialog from GTA 5 that most people associate the game with. It has been remade countless times, with various characters replacing Franklin and Lamar.

The dialog itself is memorable due to the way it is delivered. This is also why Lamar is seen as one of the best side characters in GTA 5.

