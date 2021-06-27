5 fan favorite GTA games and why fans love them

Some fan-favorite GTA games have been idolized by some fans as the greatest games in the series.

Although the core concept of these games has largely been the same since GTA 3, many of the games within the series have noticeable differences that make them stand out from one another.

It could be something as simple as better graphics, or it could be some unique gameplay features that are absent in other games within the series.

It should be clarified that these games aren't listed in any particular order. They are simply listed as the five fan-favorite GTA games for the sake of this article.

The main purpose of this article is to showcase why these games are beloved rather than any comparison between said titles.

Five beloved GTA games and why fans love them

#5 - GTA Online

GTA Online is the definitive multiplayer experience in the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Online multiplayer games are quite scarce in the GTA series, but GTA Online is by far the most successful iteration of this formula. Although it's technically a part of GTA 5, Online manages to stand out due to its major updates throughout the years.

It's the most relevant game in the series based on the fact that it gets the most updates, with a game like GTA 5 getting some updates in the forms of new editions.

#4 - GTA 4

GTA 4's villains are arguably the best in the series as well (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some gamers prefer realism and stories grounded in reality. No game in the series does it as well as GTA 4 does, although this aspect also drives away some fans. That said, the story of this game feels the most alive and real in the series, and this game introduced the HD universe into the franchise.

The expansion packs, The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned are also great games in their own right.

#3 - GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City is a classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

Classic 80s nostalgia and minor improvements go a long way in making fans prefer GTA Vice City over its predecessor. The music is great, the city is vibrant in its colors, and the storyline is simple, yet it flows wonderfully from the beginning to the end.

It's also worth noting that GTA Vice City is one of the very games in the series to feature Vice City as a visitable location, especially since it's not available in the HD universe as of yet.

#2 - GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is many old-school gamers' favorite title in the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

For most GTA fans, GTA San Andreas is the greatest GTA game of the 3D era. It introduced a massive amount of customization options, ranging from hairstyles to fighting styles to even vehicle customization.

The storyline was memorable, and unlike the other older GTA titles, GTA San Andreas has aged wonderfully well (except in graphics, which is easily fixed with mods).

#1 - GTA 5

A focus on heists is one example of why fans love it so much (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 is the best-selling GTA game of all time and the competition is not even close. It's the most recent mainline game in the series and it comes with GTA Online for free. It's ultimately the de facto GTA game in the eyes of most casual players, and that's unlikely to change any time soon.

There are so many examples of immaculate attention to detail in this game, and the sheer amount of content in it is sublime.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul