5 fan-favourite characters who should make a comeback in GTA 6

The internet is rife with speculation about characters who could make a comeback in GTA 6, one of the most anticipated games of all time.

The series is chock-full of solid, profound, and hilarious characters that players would love to see more of in the subsequent game.

5 characters players would love to see in GTA 6

#5 - Ken Rosenberg – GTA Vice City

Ken Rosenberg may have come off as a colossal wimp at times, but in his defense, he was just an ordinary guy surrounded by some of the most notorious criminals of all time. Even his closest friend was a madman at heart.

It's hard not to crack up every time poor Ken spirals into emotional distress, and if GTA 6 is anything like the previous games in the series, an archetype like the one Ken is popular for would definitely create a lot of buzz within the community.

#4 - Umberto Robina

Umberto Robina may not have been an instant favorite, but he was definitely catchy enough to elicit a reaction from players and the protagonists. Unfortunately, he was one of the characters who didn't hang around for long despite having a solid personality and a great backstory. Indeed, a comeback from Umberto would create a lot of buzz around the highly-anticipated sequel.

#3 - Tommy Vercetti

If there's one character GTA 6 can't not feature, it's Tommy Vercetti, the protagonist of GTA Vice City and one of the most celebrated games of all time. Tommy may not have been as psychotic as Trevor or as moral as Niko Bellic, but he was certainly unique in his own right and deserved all the hype in the world. A comeback from Vercetti would certainly be a delightful surprise for GTA 6 fans.

#2 - Paige Harris

It's a shame that the representation of women in the series is so criminally underrated when badass kingpins like Paige Harris carry self-proclaimed criminal masterminds wrapped around their little finger. Paige's role in the game is iconic if not exemplary, and GTA 6 could certainly use a character like her to make up for the negation of gender diversity in the series.

Paige was also a great help to the players in GTA 5. If making money turns out to be as hard in GTA 6 as it's been in previous games, players could certainly use some help from Paige Harris to rack up some extra bucks.

#1 - Trevor

Trevor is, without a shadow of a doubt, the craziest individual from the entire series, and if GTA 6 doesn't feature its fair share of deranged psychopaths, it could certainly use some of the maniacal outbursts that Trevor is known for.

Moreover, GTA 6 couldn't possibly be complete without featuring a comeback from at least one protagonist from the previous game, which also happens to be the most rated one. Trevor is the reason why GTA 5 broke so many records, and though nobody would like to be around him in real life, he makes for a great playable character. A passive comeback from him would be a delightful surprise for fans.

