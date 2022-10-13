5 fast cars in GTA Online that many players may not know about

GTA Online has different types of vehicles for players to choose from. Currently, the game has over 700 playable vehicles, most of which are cars.

Most of these cars are worth every penny, while some tend to be overpriced. However, there are other cars that are not well-known and often get overlooked.

This article lists five cars that are not so popular among players in GTA Online.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Übermacht Oracle, Canis Seminole, and 3 other GTA Online cars that deserve more recognition

1) Vapid Retinue Mk II

The Vapid Retinue MkII is neither a pretty car nor is it a fan favorite in GTA Online. However, it is capable of competing with some of the best race cars.

The car was added to the game as part of the Diamond Casino Heist update back in 2019. It has a pretty steep price tag of $1,620,000.

The Southern San Andreas Super Autos description for the Vapid Retinue Mk II reads:

“Vapid knew exactly what they were aiming for with the Retinue MkII - its predecessor's soft curves were replaced with hard angles and the overpowered engine and rally-ready suspension came back with a vengeance.” .

The Vapid Retinue MkII boasts exceptional handling around corners. It occasionally suffers from oversteer, but it is largely manageable with decent acceleration.

When tested by YouTuber and Twitch streamer Broughy1322, the Vapid Retinue MkII can reach a top speed of 120.50 mph or 193.93 km/h once fully upgraded. It has a lap time of 1:05.765.

2) Übermacht Oracle

The Übermacht Oracle is a four-door sedan inspired by the BMW Series 3 and 7. It costs just $80,000 and can be purchased from the in-game website Southern S.A. Super Autos.

The Southern San Andreas Super Autos description for the Übermacht Oracle reads:

“A fantastic piece of German engineering. So much that an oil change will cost you $500 at the dealership.”

The Übermacht Oracle can take on corners without sliding off, and its braking is also impressive. The handling is also well above average, and the car itself is pretty fast for its size.

According to Broughy1322's tests, the Übermacht Oracle can reach a top speed of 115.00 mph or 185.07 km/h once fully upgraded. It has a lap time of 1:11.671.

3) Benefactor Feltzer

The Benefactor Feltzer has been in the GTA universe since San Andreas. It is a two-door convertible sports car, and each of its versions is modeled after different generations of Mercedes-Benz roadsters.

The car can be purchased from the in-game website Legendary Motorsport for $145,000.

The Legendary Motorsport description for the Benefactor Feltzer reads:

“This entry-level luxury car is for entry-level type guys - salesmen, marketing dorks, people at tech companies who want to feel like they've made it but they never really will. Show people what kind of man you want to be.”

The Benefactor Feltzer boasts great acceleration, handling, and top speed in GTA Online. The back-heavy distribution of the car makes it prone to skidding when cornering, but it's still a good option for driving around town. It is also a good car to race on tracks.

According to Broughy1322's tests, the Benefactor Feltzer can reach a top speed of 119.50 mph or 192.32 km/h once fully upgraded and has a lap time of 1:03.229.

4) Canis Seminole

The Canis Seminole is a four-door mid-size SUV that debuted in GTA 5 and GTA Online. It costs just $30,000 and can be purchased from the in-game website Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

The Southern San Andreas Super Autos description for the Canis Seminole reads:

“A metal cage soldered to a wheel chassis isn't everybody's first choice of car, which is why Canis decided to take their signature off-road car model, encase it in some flimsy bodywork and re-market it as a "Family SUV."”

The Canis Seminole's appearance is inspired by the Jeep Grand Cherokee, as is evident in the main body line, the rims, and the hood. Its acceleration is quicker than most other cars in its class. The handling is also well above average.

According to Broughy's tests, the Canis Seminole can reach a top speed of 97.50 mph or 156.91 km/h even after it is fully upgraded.

5) Obey Tailgater

One of the OG cars in GTA 5, the Obey Tailgater is a four-door sedan inspired by the Audi A6 (C6) and the Audi A8 (D4). It costs $55,000 and can be purchased from the in-game website Southern S.A. Super Autos.

The Southern San Andreas Super Autos description for the Obey Tailgater reads:

“Luxury German Sedan. Better than a BF, but not quite a Benefactor. Fast and practical with a classy look, this is just the car to over-leverage on.”

The car has impressive handling and decent acceleration. For a sedan, it drives pretty well without losing grip. Its new version is already out and is called the Tailgater S.

When tested by Broughy1322, the Obey Tailgater's top speed is 104.75 mph or 168.58 km/h. The fastest lap recorded with the car was 1:11.305.

