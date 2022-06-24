GTA Online: How good is the Obey Tailgater S?

While it's not the best vehicle in GTA Online, the Obey Tailgater S is quite serviceable for a number of reasons.

This tuner vehicle is a variant of the original Tailgater. Players may remember how it was released during the Los Santos Tuners update.

The Obey Tailergater S is classified as a sedan in this game. As a result, it can hold up to four different passengers at once.

Naturally, this makes it a viable getaway car during GTA Online heists. The game is celebrating tuner cars this week, so now is a good time to take a look at it.

This article will also compare and contrast this vehicle with the original counterpart.

What GTA Online players should know about the Obey Tailgater S

Price and performance

GTA Online players can buy the Obey Tailgater S from Legendary Motorsports. However, there are two different price tags for this sedan:

Regular price : $1,495,000

: $1,495,000 Trade price: $1,121,250 (unlocked randomly through Car Meet Rep)

Keep in mind that vehicle upgrades will cost extra. Overall, the Obey Tailgater S is very useful in transportation missions. Not only can the sedan hold several players, but it can also take a lot of hits. Drivers may notice that it has good resistance to head-on collisions, which is very common in GTA Online.

Despite the rear-wheel drive, this vehicle has great traction on most roads. Unfortunately, the Obey Tailgater S is a very heavy car, so it won't reach top speeds that quickly. The rest of its stats are fairly average for a sedan. That's all the players need to know about this vehicle.

How does it compare with the original Tailgater?

Broughy1322 is the residential car expert of GTA Online. He has already come up with accurate top speeds for both these vehicles:

Tailgater : 104.75 miles per hour

: 104.75 miles per hour Tailgater S: 115.75 miles per hour

The Obey Tailgater S is slightly faster than its regular counterpart. It also offers a sleeker design, similar to most tuner cars from last year's update.

From a design perspective, the Obey Tailgater S is the better alternative. It even has a better selection of colorful liveries.

Final verdict

GTA Online players should know what they are getting into when they buy the Obey Tailgater S. Tuner cars have been nerfed for quite a while now, which means players can't reach top speeds like before.

However, the Obey Tailgater S isn't the worst choice for a getaway vehicle. It's not the fastest, but it's quite durable in a high-speed pursuit. Better yet, it also looks really fancy, unlike most armored vehicles in the game.

Players should only consider the Obey Tailgater S if they want their escape vehicle to look nice. It's also a modified version of Michael De Santa's famous car from GTA 5. The vehicle might have some emotional attachment for those fans.

