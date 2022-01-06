Top 5 fastest Tuners in GTA Online post-nerf

With the release of GTA Online's latest DLC, the developers have taken the time to fix a few issues with the LS Tuners content. The earlier exploit of low grip tyres and lowered stances has been fixed, which begs the question as to which cars now boast the highest top speed.

It's worth noting that this article will cover the top speeds of these Tuners in their default stances (as that's what Broughy1322 has documented). The lowered stances and low grip tires were nerfed to be more in line with this.

For example, the Comet S2 used to go up to 161 mph with the glitched settings, whereas now, it can only go up to 128.5 mph. That's only slightly higher than its default top speed (123 mph), and other Tuners follow a similar pattern.

The five fastest Tuners in GTA Online after the recent nerf

GTA Online fans wondering what the nerf was should check out the above video. It's essentially a lower top speed for those cars that utilized a lowered stance with low grip tires. It has affected the handling a little bit regarding their best lap times, but it hasn't changed the default stance and tires' top speed.

#5 - Karin Futo GTX (119.75 mph)

The Futo GTX (Image via Rockstar Games)

About the Karin Futo GTX:

Default Price: $1,590,000

$1,590,000 Trade Price: $1,192,500

$1,192,500 Vehicle Class: Sports

Although it's nowhere near as cheap as the original Futo, it still lives up to its legacy. It's good for drifting, making its impressive top speed even more valuable.

#4 - Karin Calico GTF (121.25 mph)

The Calico GTF (Image via Rockstar Games)

About the Karin Calico GTF:

Default Price: $1,995,000

$1,995,000 Trade Price: $1,496,250

$1,496,250 Vehicle Class: Sports

The immensely popular Karin Calico GTF might not be the fastest car here, but it has a superb handling stat. Thus, it's also one of the most popular Tuners to use in specific races.

#3 - Pfister Growler (121.5 mph)

The Growler (Image via Rockstar Games)

About the Pfister Growler:

Default Price: $1,627,000

$1,627,000 Trade Price: $1,220,250

$1,220,250 Vehicle Class: Sports

The Pfister Growler isn't the most spectacular car in the game, but its well-rounded stats and great top speed make it one of the faster cars on this list. It's also one of the cheaper Tuners, although not by much.

#2 - Pfister Comet S2 (123 mph)

The Comet S2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

About the Pfister Comet S2:

Default Price: $1,878,000

$1,878,000 Trade Price: $1,408,500

$1,408,500 Vehicle Class: Sports

The Pfister Comet S2 is the fastest Comet vehicle in GTA Online, going up to an impressive top speed of 123 mph. Aside from that, it has well-rounded stats, making its aesthetics one of the main reasons why some gamers love it.

#1 - Dinka Jester RR (125 mph)

The Jester RR (Image via Rockstar Games)

About the Dinka Jester RR:

Default Price: $1,970,000

$1,970,000 Trade Price: $1,477,500

$1,477,500 Vehicle Class: Sports

The Dinka Jester RR remains the fastest Tuner in GTA Online with a blazing default top speed of 125 mph. It's also the tenth fastest Sports car in the game with good overall stats.

