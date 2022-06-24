GTA Online offers 30-50% discounts this week (June 23)

Now is the perfect time for GTA Online players to burn rubber at the LS Car Meet.

The weekly update for June 23 has finally arrived. Rockstar is putting a heavy focus on features from the Los Santos Tuners. GTA Online players can also expect to find really good discounts.

Saving money should always be a top priority in this game. Right now, players can find deals with 30-50% discounts. Again, most of these special discounts are related to the Los Santos Tuners update.

Here's a quick look at GTA Online discounts for the week of June 23

LS Car Meet membership is 50% off

This underground warehouse is the place to be in GTA Online. Car enthusiasts can show off their hottest rides over at Cypress Flats in East Los Santos. Players may even find inspiration for their own personal vehicle.

Under normal circumstances, they need to pay $50,000 just to apply for membership. However, that price has been reduced to a mere $25,000. It's not much, but it's always a good idea to save some cash. This will also be very helpful to players just starting off the game.

Auto Shops and related upgrades are 30% off

Speaking of which, GTA Online players can also save money on their next Auto Shop. They can sign off on contract robberies, work on their personal rides, and even run a legitimate business.

Here's a look at what players can save this week:

Mission Row - $1,169,000 instead of $1,670,000

- $1,169,000 instead of $1,670,000 Strawberry - $1,193,500 instead of $1,705,000

- $1,193,500 instead of $1,705,000 Rancho - $1,225,000 instead of $1,750,000

- $1,225,000 instead of $1,750,000 Burton - $1,281,000 instead of $1,830,000

- $1,281,000 instead of $1,830,000 La Mesa - $1,344,000 instead of $1,920,000

On that note, GTA Online players can also upgrade the shop with a 30% discount. Car enthusiasts will definitely spend a lot of time here, so they might as well customize their favorite Auto Shop.

These are the vehicle discounts for this week

Vehicles are the lifeblood of the GTA Online experience. There are so many to choose from in this game. However, their expensive price tags can be rather off-putting. Perhaps a discount is what a player needs to consider them.

Players will get 30% off the following vehicles this week:

Übermacht Cypher : $1,085,000 instead of $1,550,000

: $1,085,000 instead of $1,550,000 Annis ZR350 : $1,130,500 instead of $1,615,000

: $1,130,500 instead of $1,615,000 Pfister Growler : $1,138,900 instead of $1,627,000

: $1,138,900 instead of $1,627,000 Emperor Vectre: $1,249,500 instead of $1,785,000

In the meantime, GTA Online players will get 40% off these vehicles:

Annis Euros : $1,080,000 instead of $1,800,000

: $1,080,000 instead of $1,800,000 Pfister Comet S2 : $1,126,800 instead of $1,878,000

: $1,126,800 instead of $1,878,000 Dinka Jester RR : $1,182,000 instead of $1,970,000

: $1,182,000 instead of $1,970,000 Karin Calico GTF: $1,197,000 instead of $1,995,000

Of course, these are all tuner cars from last summer's update. It should be noted that Rockstar did nerf these vehicles several months ago, so they aren't as good as they used to be. Even so, tuner vehicles do have a steady fanbase.

