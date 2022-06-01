5 best multi-purpose vehicles in GTA Online in 2022

Some vehicles in GTA Online have become more than simple tools that help players with quick transportation. These types of vehicles are used by GTA Online players to seemingly accomplish every single task and mission they encounter in the game.

Players use them for protection, eliminating griefers and enemies, and even exploring different regions that are usually hard to reach. These vehicles are known as multi-purpose vehicles in the community as they provide more than just a simple means of transportation for players and are important if players want to make serious progress in the game.

But there is just one problem with them: GTA Online has provided its players with high numbers of these multi-purpose vehicles, and because of this, many players find it very difficult to choose which one is best for them.

To solve this problem, this article will recommend players five of the best multi-purpose vehicles they can buy in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

GTA Online: 5 best multi-purpose vehicles in 2022

5) Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

The Insurgent Pick-Up Custom is a configurable variation of the Insurgent Pick-Up, with the same design and attributes as the original Insurgent Pick-Up, but with the addition of a tow hitch capable of towing another player's Anti-Aircraft Trailer.

The vehicle can be modified with a variety of aesthetic enhancements such as armor plates, liveries, and respray colors. The vehicle performs similarly to its conventional version as well as the unarmed Insurgent, but with somewhat greater revving, and a pretty unusual turbo engine sound will be present if the car is equipped with one.

This vehicle has both defensive and attacking capabilities. It is especially good for bunker missions as it was first introduced in GTA Online for players to run supplies, but it was made available to all players because of its usefulness.

4) FH 1 Hunter

The FH-1 Hunter is a military gunship assault helicopter that has been featured in 3D Universe games since GTA: Vice City and later in GTA Online as part of the Smuggler's Run update.

The Hunter is a particularly maneuverable aircraft, outperforming the Buzzard and its Attack counterpart. It is also quite fast for a helicopter of its size, matching the Volatus' speed. It maintains considerable stability on the level and uneven terrain, but one must be cautious while landing on steep inclines.

It is one of the fastest and best-performing helicopters in the game and should be owned by every player for its flexibility and attack power, but the highlight of this helicopter will be its defensive countermeasures, which include flares, smoke trails, and chaff dispersion.

3) Deluxo

Deluxo in GTA Online is based on the Delorean from the hit 1980s film called Back To the Future. Unfortunately, it is not capable of time-traveling, but it can fly really well, thus making it one of the best vehicles in the game if players want to conquer both the roads and the sky.

Deluxo is a fast car with responsive braking and adequate handling, and while being in the flying mode, it can be maneuvered pretty easily. Moreover, Deluxo has two front-facing machine guns and two homing missile launchers, making it lethal against enemies. But if players don't want to do that, they can just fly away and escape those enemies as well.

2) Armored Kuruma

Armored Kuruma is one of the best vehicles to own, especially for beginner GTA Online players who have just started playing the game. The vehicle is simply a Kuruma with bulletproof armor panels on the roof and interior, protective frames over the lights, and bulletproof glass that seldom shatters under small weapons fire.

It is one of the best off-road vehicles that does not spin out easily. Besides, because of its armor, it is heavier than its normal counterpart, and it can be seen as a moving fortress that will protect players from outside forces.

1) Toreador

Pegassi Toreador is a unique submersible sports car that appears in GTA Online as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update. The Toreador seems to have good handling and speed in car mode, which may be increased by upgrading it at Los Santos Customs or a vehicle repair. The handling and turning abilities are also adequate.

One of the biggest advantages of this vehicle is that it is an amphibious vehicle. It will not fail like other land vehicles if left in car mode upon entering the water, but it will be difficult to drive, necessitating a switch to submarine mode.

Holding right on the D-Pad or H on PC switches the vehicle from driving mode to submarine mode in around four seconds. The Toreador also has a boost that players can use to increase their speed, and the best part about this feature is that it can also be used underwater, making it one of the fastest naval vehicles.

But that's not all, as the Toreador also comes with two front-facing machine guns, a missile launcher with a lock-on feature, and finally, a Torpedo launcher for underwater attacks. Making it one of the most effective multi-purpose vehicles in the game.

