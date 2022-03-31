5 best cars to buy in GTA Online next gen

The next-gen upgrade for GTA Online is playable exclusively on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It features graphics that are comparable to the PC version on the highest settings and comes with exclusive new vehicles. These vehicles can be modded at a new auto shop called Hao's Special Works.

The upgrades are also applicable to five vehicles that were already available in the game. This article selects the best five among these ten HSW vehicles based on various criteria like price, performance, and lap times.

Some of the best cars in the GTA Online next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

5) Principe Deveste Eight

The Deveste Eight has low top speed but great overall acceleration. Fans consider it one of the best Supers in GTA Online for Stunt Races. The Deveste Eight, however, will nearly always be overtaken by cars with better handling in regular races with multiple turns.

Currently, Rockstar hasn't yet revealed how fast this car will go with HSW upgrades. It is a drip-fed vehicle that will be released soon, and the HSW upgrades might indeed leave the competition devastated.

Hence, it can easily go up on this list in the future when the HSW upgrade details are revealed. Players can buy the Deveste Eight from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

4) Coil Cyclone II

The Cyclone II has the second-best lap time in GTA Online after getting HSW upgrades, with a top speed of 141 mph. It's the only electric car that can be upgraded at Hao's shop and drives exceptionally well.

GTA Online players can buy the Cyclone II from Legendary Motorsport for $2,250,000. It is based on the Rimac Nevera and looks like an upgraded variant of the regular Cyclone.

3) Karin S95

The Karin S95 has become one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online next-gen. Its design is inspired by the Toyota GR86, a car that fans have wished to drive in the game for a long time.

When top speed is taken into account, the S95 easily becomes the fastest car in the game, breaking all previous records. Once Hao has finished upgrading this car, its top speed will be enhanced to 155.5 mph.

The Karin S95 costs $1,995,000 and can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Grotti Turismo Classic

The Grotti Turismo Classic is the only car from the Sports Classics category that is available to be modded at Hao's Special Works. Coming in at $705,000, it is the cheapest car on this list and is available from Legendary Motorsport. In terms of lap time, it is the 4th fastest HSW car in the next-gen GTA Online.

The car's handling is exceptional, with plenty of downforce and steady cornering. Although the brakes are not as good as those found in more modern cars, they are more than adequate for the vehicle's class. It does, however, have a small turning radius and is prone to spinning out.

1) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Weaponized Ignus combines the performance advantages of the regular Ignus with cutting-edge weaponry. The regular Ignus lacks the ability to be upgraded with Agency modifications that are included with GTA Online The Contract. The weaponized variant, however, can be installed with a Missile Lock-on Jammer.

This prevents the Homing Launcher's lock-on mechanism from targeting it, making it effective against griefers in GTA Online. The Weaponized Ignus comes with this option pre-installed when getting an HSW upgrade. It also has a top-mounted minigun which can make short work of enemies directly in front of the car.

Buying this vehicle is rather expensive, as it costs $3,245,000. As a weaponized vehicle, it is only available from Warstock Cache & Carry.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions. Lap times have been rigorously tested by Broughy1322.

