What is the fastest car in GTA Online? (next-gen update)

The Karin S95 is the fastest car in the next-gen version of GTA Online, capable of going up to 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h). Keep in mind that it's only with the HSW performance upgrades enabled. There are a few motorcycles, planes, and helicopters faster than it, and yet, no other car can go faster than it (as of the recent next-gen update).

For reference, here are the top speeds of the next fastest cars in GTA Online:

Grotti Turismo Classic (with HSW performance upgrades): 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h)

Bravado Banshee (with HSW performance upgrades): 153.00 mph (246.23 km/h)

Grotti Vigilante: 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h)

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (with HSW performance upgrades): 146.25 mph (235.37 km/h)

Imponte Arbiter GT (with HSW performance upgrades): 141.25 mph (227.32 km/h)

Gamers can clearly see how much the recent HSW performance upgrades influence a vehicle's top speed, especially since the Karin S95 is the fastest car in the game.

The fastest car in the next-gen port of GTA Online

Without HSW performance upgrades, the Karin S95 only has a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h), which isn't impressive in GTA Online. It's a significant drop-off compared to its top speed with HSW performance upgrades, so players are highly recommended to get those upgrades as soon as possible.

Aside from its amazing top speed, the Karin S95 boasts all-around good stats, so it isn't an example of a vehicle that's plagued by any significant drawback. While it's unknown how long it will hold the title of 'the fastest car in GTA Online,' it's still an accomplishment most vehicles can never even dream of having.

Hao's Special Works

The Karin S95 is a Sports car that normally costs $1,995,000 in GTA Online. Purchasing its HSW performance upgrades costs an extra $525,000. Some players might wonder how to unlock such a powerful feature, and it's actually quite simple:

The player should get a phone call from Hao. Go to a specific location in Vinewood (there should be a map icon that reads as Hao's Vehicle). Complete the Time Trial (players need to beat an 8:10 time). Hao will now upgrade vehicles for the player in the LS Car Meet (where the Mod Shop used to be).

It's not that difficult as long as the player is somewhat competent when it comes to driving. If they are unable to do this, then Grotti Vigilante will be the fastest car available to them.

Returning PS4 and Xbox One players can also get the Karin S95 for free if they migrate their account over. This free vehicle includes the HSW performance upgrades. Players should also know that HSW performance upgrades can be disabled in races, so it won't always be active.

