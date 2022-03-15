Updated details on how to migrate GTA Online data to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

After a long time, GTA 5 is finally getting an upgrade to next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S). The Expanded and Enhanced version began story mode transfers last week. Online character migrations will start once the game is out for a particular region.

New Zealand and a few other countries got to experience the improved version first. Quite a few exciting details came to light, and gamers got the answers to questions they had had for quite some time.

Updated details on character migration in GTA Online

"IMPORTANT: Once your progress has been transferred from PS4 or Xbox One to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, your migrated profile will no longer be available on PS4 or Xbox One.

Additionally, profiles cannot be transferred between PS4 or Xbox One to PC."

support.rockstargames.com/articles/47657…

Industry insider TezFunz2 revealed some crucial pointers for players to consider before migrating their characters. Earlier, Rockstar Games stated a few points in its latest Newswire post that dealt with GTA Online character transfers.

It clarified a few points regarding Shark Card money, transfer dates, etc. However, it never answered the question about characters on the old-gen consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) post-migration?

Regarding what happens to characters on the current version once they get transferred to E&E, this is what is expected:

"Nothing. It will still be on the current version of the game, and you can still play with it on the current version, at least while that version of the game is still supported. No progress between the characters will be shared between the current version and the E&E version. Once the character is transferred, they become completely separate."

The above was taken from a Reddit megathread that dealt with Grand Theft Auto Expanded and Enhanced. Readers can find the full post here.

Since there was no word from the developers, gamers assumed the characters would split into two and have different progressions. However, Rockstar Support soon came out and clarified all doubts and released a FAQ of their own. The document reads:

"IMPORTANT: Once your progress has been transferred from PlayStation 4 or Xbox One to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, your migrated profile will no longer be available on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One."

Rockstar also clarified that profiles cannot be transferred from PS4 or Xbox One to PC.

How to transfer Grand Theft Auto Online characters to next-gen?

According to Rockstar Support, there are two ways to transfer GTA Online characters. One is by following the steps on the Landing Page and the other via the Pause Menu.

To transfer via the GTA Online Landing Page, gamers must open the game on their preferred console and select Online. Then, a new page asking for character migration will appear, and they must then choose which platform account profile to migrate from.

Next, a confirmation message will pop up informing players that any purchased GTA$ will not transfer across console manufacturers (PS4 to Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One to PS5). Once agreed to, the migration process will begin, and they will be prompted once it is completed.

The next screen will give users the option to create a new character or proceed with the migrated profile. Creating a new character will let them use the Career Builder added to this version of the game.

Gamers do not have to migrate their characters to the next-gen consoles on day one. They are free to test out the waters and then decide, as Rockstar has yet to place a transfer deadline.

If users choose not to migrate via the Landing Page, they may do so via the Pause Menu. Simply navigating to the Migrate Profile option in the GTA Online Pause Menu will be enough. The steps in the process are similar from this point onwards.

