5 fastest boats in GTA Online

When a GTA Online player buys themselves a boat in the game, speed was likely a contributing factor in their decision. Unless a player only wants to watch the sunrise at sea, they need a reliably speedy boat.

Thanks to better movement and control adjustments, boats in GTA Online are much easier to control than in previous GTA games.

Powerful top speed often gives GTA players an advantage in making getaways via the ocean. With the help of the retailer DockTease, players can purchase their own watercraft to traverse the waves.

The speed of these boats is determined by the Broughy method. Streamer Broughy1322's method of evaluating speed is far more accurate than in-game calculations.

5 of the faster boats in GTA Online

#5 - Seashark

The Seashark (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Seashark made its premiere entrance in GTA 5. A product of Speedophile, the Seashark is a motorbike that fits two passengers. It's a ridiculously cheap vehicle that sells for a measly $16,899. Even beginners in GTA Online could save up enough money to purchase this jet ski.

Broughy tested the in-game properties of the Seashark and discovered that the top speed was 67.00 mph. While not the fastest, this motorbike has good handling for tight situations. The small turn radius also proves useful for precision. There are three variants of this motorbike: regular, yacht, and lifeguard.

The Seashark is a fun vehicle to use when exploring the unsanitary waters of Los Santos.

#4 - Speeder

The Speeder (Image via GTA Wiki)

True to its name, the Speeder is a fast-moving boat. It's been a traditional vehicle in the GTA series since the 3D Universe. Players have been able to get their hands on this classic vehicle since the Beach Bum update in GTA Online.

The Speeder is a product of Pegassi, which costs $325,000. Its top speed is around 82.64 mph. Like most fast boats, it has high acceleration.

GTA players on the run from police should be able to get away with this vehicle.

#3 - Jetmax

The Jetmax (Image via GTA Wiki)

Shitzu offers the Jetmax at a relatively low price of $299,000. This cigarette-shaped boat was originally known as the Cuban Jetmax in Vice City. Given the lack of Cuban gangs in future GTA entries, however, the Jetmax shortened its name to the current one.

According to Broughy, the top speed of the Jetmax is 70.00 mph. GTA players can buy the boat with newer color schemes, depending on their tastes.

The Jetmax has great speed, but players should be careful navigating the waves. It can potentially slow down if hit with too many ridges of water.

#2 - Dinghy (all variations)

The Weaponized Dinghy (Image via GTA Wiki)

A Dinghy is a lightweight boat with a higher capacity in GTA 5, with its variants holding up to four characters at once.

According to Broughy, the top speed of the Dinghy is around 71.50 mph. There are three versions of the boat: a two-seater, a four-seater, and a gun-mounted one.

The Cayo Perico Heist update introduced a weaponized version of the Dinghy. The manufacturer Nagasaki arms this vehicle with a powerful machine gun turret. Using this weapon, a dependable GTA player can easily defend the boat during high-speed chases across bodies of water.

While a regular Dinghy only sells for $166,250, the weaponized version costs $1,850,000. At the very least, it's more reliable than a Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat in terms of speedy getaways.

GTA players can expect reliable performance from a weaponized Dinghy, especially in combat situations like the Cayo Perico Heist.

#1 - Longfin

The Longfin (Image via GTA Wiki)

At a top speed of 122.00 mph (according to Broughy), the Longfin is the fastest boat in GTA Online.

Made by the manufacturer Shitzu, the Longfin is a speedboat with excellent acceleration. It is based on the real-life Magnum luxury boat, with a capacity of four passengers.

The Longfin was introduced in the Cayo Perico Heist update and can be used for prep missions. Although its turning radius is wide, GTA players can use the handbrakes for easier maneuvering. This boat is classified as a Pegasus vehicle.

Given its top speed capabilities, the Longfin is considerably expensive at $2,125,000. The trade price is $1,593,750 after the heist is complete. Given the exuberant payouts from Cayo Perico, GTA players shouldn't have any difficulties in saving up enough money to buy this boat.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

