5 fastest motorcycles in GTA Online as of August 2021

GTA Online has an extraordinary selection of two-wheelers, ranging from bicycles to hoverbikes. Motorcycles provide insanely high speeds at much lower prices.

GTA Online has over 700 vehicles in the game. However, the majority of these are four-wheelers, with only 53 motorcycles available. Sometimes, a bike may be a better choice for a variety of reasons.

Aside from the fact that they are generally cheaper, motorcycles are also quite agile. They can go through places where cars cannot and also offer much more control for attempting stunts.

The Oppressor Mk 2, a notorious vehicle that seems perfect for griefing, also belongs to the motorcycles class. Some of the fastest bikes can easily outpace the fastest cars, which are significantly more expensive.

GTA Online: Five speediest motorcycles in August 2021

5) Pegassi Bati 801/Bati 801 RR - 135 mph

“The ultimate in going 0-80 in 2.3, then 80-0 in a fraction as you slide under a tractor trailer truck.”

— Southern SA Super Autos description.

Priced at just $15,000 in Southern San Andreas Super Autos, the Bati 801 is the perfect motorcycle for beginners in GTA Online. The custom variant called Bati 801RR is almost similar, with both motorbikes having exceptional acceleration and braking.

4) Nagasaki BF400 - 137 mph

The BF400 is one of the best dirt bikes in GTA Online, being even better than the iconic Sanchez. It has exceptional handling, and its performance shines through when off-roading.

It is available at Southern SA Super Autos for $95,000 and is still one of the best motorbikes under $100k.

3) Maibatsu Manchez Scout - 139.75 mph

Another off-road dirt bike with excellent handling, the Manchez Scout, is a military variant of the regular Manchez. A fully upgraded Manchez Scout is one of the fastest land vehicles without a booster in GTA Online.

Being a military vehicle, it has to be bought from Warstock Cache & Carry (priced at $225,000). Because of its superior handling, it is the easiest motorcycle to perform a wheelie.

2) Pegassi Oppressor - 140 mph

The Oppressor in GTA Online is a weaponized motorcycle with a rocket booster that enables it to fly. It is usually overlooked for the Oppressor Mk 2 by most players.

Its rocket booster gives it an insanely fast speed, and when combined with its wings, the Oppressor can glide for long distances. It costs $3,524,500 at Warstock Cache & Carry, but a trade price of $2,650,000 is available after completing the related Mobile Operations Mission.

1) Western Deathbike - 150 mph

“Angel of Death meets open sewer.”

— Arena War description

This post-apocalyptic motorcycle is the fastest land vehicle in GTA Online, with a recorded speed of 150 mph. Like all Arena vehicles, it is weaponized with several unique abilities like Jump mods and a rocket booster.

Users can acquire it by buying a Gargoyle for $120,000 ($90,000 Trade Price) and converting it at the Arena Workshop for $1,269,000.

