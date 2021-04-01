While there is no alternative for on-road vehicles in GTA Online, wheelin' through broken cobblestones and leaving opponents in the dust during a mud bogging competition is a new level of fun.

From bulky buggies to monstrous motorbikes and futuristic cars, the game features quite a few off-road vehicles. Some come with nippy handling and wheels, while others boast great acceleration and shatter-the-line kind of top speed.

This article outlines the five fastest off-road vehicles featured in GTA Online.

5 fastest off-road vehicles in GTA Online 2021

#5 The Ramp Buggy

The Ramp Buggy is one of the most popular off-road vehicles in GTA Online because it takes inspiration from the Flip Car from Fast & Furious 6.

This beast of a vehicle accelerates like a ball of fire, leaving behind a trail of dust. Speed and acceleration aside, the Ramp Buggy is given its name for a reason. It can send motorcycles and sub-standard vehicles flying into the air.

Its top speed is recorded at a whopping 113.00 mph, which is quite an achievement for a car as bulky as the Ramp Buggy.

To purchase this super cool car in GTA Online, the player will need to be a CEO. It can then be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,192,000.

#4 The Coil Brawler

The Coil Brawler always makes a great case for itself because it's 'the Brawler.' This vehicle is a no-nonsense off-road carrier that will leave opponents gawking.

With a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h), the Coil Brawler is one of the fastest off-road vehicles in GTA Online.

It boasts great acceleration, nimble handling, and amazing traction. Not many virtual vehicles will have the audacity to challenge this one-of-a-kind vehicle in GTA Online.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $715,000.

#3 Maibatsi Sanchez

The Sanchez is the embodiment of pure wilderness in GTA Online. Not only is this exceptional motorbike made for the chaos of off-road conditions, but its incredible design also takes inspiration from the classic Armstrong MT500.

The Sanchez has a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h). It boasts high acceleration, smooth handling, and amazing traction, making for an effortless ride through the dirt and the mud.

It can be purchased from Southern S.A. Autos for $8000. It can also be found or stolen in GTA Online.

#2 Maxwell Vagrant

Recorded at a top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h), the speedy vehicle makes for a gut-twisting thrill-ride. Its nippy handling barely seemed to require any input on the driver's part, and its acceleration is quick enough to challenge the infamous Sanchez.

All in all, this is one of the greatest off-road vehicles added to the game. It can be purchased from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $2,214,000.

#1 Nagasaki BF400

BF400 was added to GTA Online as part of the 1.35 Cunning Stunts update on July 12, 2016, and has been the player's favorite off-road vehicle since.

The BF400 has a top speed of $137 mph. Its handling is super smooth, and its quick acceleration can be very competitive at times.

The Nagasaki is unarguably the best off-road bike in GTA Online. It can be purchased from Southern S.A Super Autos for $95,000 and customized to perfection at Los Santos.