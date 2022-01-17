5 fastest vehicles in GTA Online as of 2022 (with top speed)

GTA Online is constantly releasing new vehicles that break existing records, claiming the title of fastest vehicle. This is also true for The Contract, which introduced several absurdly fast vehicles.

When it comes to vehicles, the last few updates have been surprisingly focused on speed. They all have some fast vehicles in various categories, from aircraft to motorcycles.

This article ranks some of the fastest cars and motorbikes from these updates according to their speeds, most of which were released last year.

Fastest vehicles in GTA Online ranked according to speed

5) Nagasaki Shinobi - 125.25 mph

The Shinobi is one of the newest vehicles on this list, introduced this year as part of The Contract DLC's drip-fed vehicles. It is an exceptionally fast motorbike that is excellent for moving across the map on land. However, with a $2,480,500 price tag at Legendary Motorsport, it is not meant for beginners.

4) Bravado Buffalo STX - 126.25 mph

The Bravado Buffalo STX is quite possibly the best in the Buffalo line of vehicles from GTA Online. It is a significant upgrade over all other Buffalo models, featuring sportier handling and the advantages of Imani tech.

The front-facing machine guns are a bit low, but they're more powerful than those of the Nightshark. It also comes with bullet-resistant glasses by default.

3) Överflöd Zeno - 127.25 mph

The Överflöd Zeno is one of the fastest cars from The Contract DLC in GTA Online. However, it has one fatal flaw that makes it a bad choice for most players. The car has an absurdly low hitbox that makes it violently react to the slightest bump on the road.

It is not yet known if this is a bug or if it's just how the car is meant to be. Hence, players should be wary of this issue before buying the Zeno.

2) Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio - 129 mph

This is the latest car to come out as part of The Contract DLC. It is basically a cabriolet variant of the Comet S2 and looks very similar to it. However, it outperforms the original S2, even though the difference is marginal.

1) Maibatsu Manchez Scout - 139.75 mph

The Manchez Scout is a unique paramilitary/mercenary variant of the regular Manchez, which was introduced as part of The Cayo Perico Heist DLC in GTA Online. While the regular Manchez beats the Scout in a straight line, the latter is much more useful due to its better handling.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu