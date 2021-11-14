5 fastest ways to make money in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City is all about building an empire. The main thing required to do so is money. There are many ways to make money in GTA Vice City, and some methods are more effective than others. The game starts with Tommy having almost nothing, and players need to complete the story where he becomes the kingpin of the city.

The game is not always rewarding with cash, but for players who want an easy start with money in the game, they can follow a few things to make the needed cash.

Top five ways to make money easily in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

5) Kill pedestrians

There are many posh areas in Vice City. These pedestrians are usually carrying a lot of money with them. Killing them can easily help players make a few hundred bucks in the game. This is the easiest way to make some quick cash in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

4) Races in Vice City

Racing in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is a fun way of making money. The map of Vice City is a beautiful, vibrant place to race. This is one of the best ways to make quick money for players who love racing cars. Although this is not the most rewarding method to make money, it surely is the most fun and extremely fast way of doing so.

3) Vigilante missions

Players can get into a police car at any time and start a vigilante mission. Players need to press the interaction button upon entering a vehicle to begin this mission. In the vigilante missions, players need to play as police and stop crime in GTA Vice City. This method is the complete opposite of what players usually do in a GTA game, but the thrill of being the police is extremely enjoyable.

2) Stealing from stores

Stealing from stores is a fun way to make money in GTA Vice City. Players need to find a store and use their guns to intimidate the store owner into dropping cash from the counter. This method is super easy to trigger and usually has decent rewards. Players are advised not to try this method at an Ammu Nation store as they would get shot down by the owner and his arsenal of weapons.

1) Taxi missions

Becoming a taxi driver is one of the best ways of making quick money in GTA Vice City. Starting the mission is as simple as getting into a taxi and pressing the interact button. For this mission, players need to work as taxi drivers and drop NPCs to where they desire. This is a different twist compared to what is expected from a GTA title, but this is one of the best ways to make quick money.

