5 features that debuted in one GTA game but were made popular in another title in the series

Sometimes, a feature debuts in one GTA game but is more commonly associated with another title in the iconic franchise.

Typically, these kinds of features are associated with the mainline GTA games and are forgotten about in lesser-known titles.

This list doesn't just include basic features that exist minimally and get expanded in a sequel. Instead, it involves general features that first debuted in one GTA game but are more commonly associated with another title.

What are the features that debuted in one GTA game but were made popular in another title in the franchise?

#5 - GTA 5 was not the first game to have multiple endings

GTA 5 wasn't the first game in the series to have multiple protagonists (Image via GTA Wiki)

While it is true that GTA 5 has multiple endings that a player could choose from, it wasn't the first game in the series to do so. It's the most popular game in the series right now, but that feature originated in another GTA title nonetheless.

In GTA 4, players could choose one of two endings depending on a crucial choice. Just as how an important character can die in GTA 5's endings, the same can happen in GTA 4's ending.

#4 - GTA 4 was not the first game to have expansion packs

GTA 4 was not the first game in the series to have expansion packs (Image via Game Rave)

GTA 1 had the London 1969 and London 1961 expansions a decade before GTA 4 would be released. Eventually, GTA 4 saw The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony released as expansion packs.

Both examples of expansion packs helped introduce new game mechanics. Sometimes, it could be something as minor as new radio stations. Other times, it could drastically alter gameplay.

The London expansions introduced new characters, a new map, and a plethora of new music. By comparison, GTA 4's expansion packs did all of that except for making a new map. However, they made that up with new activities for players to participate in.

#3 - Making a choice in GTA 4

GTA 4 did not introduce the ability to make in-game choices in the GTA series (Image via GTA Wiki)

It's commonly assumed that GTA 4 introduced the ability to make in-game choices in the GTA series. While GTA 4 executed this ability quite well, it actually appeared in another game before.

GTA Advance featured the ability to make choices like in GTA 4. Technically, GTA 2 also had choices, but no mission was required to beat that game.

In GTA Advance, the protagonist, Mike, is sometimes given choices in missions. It can be a small decision, such as choosing to spare the Cartel Leader in "Taking Revenge" to avoid fighting his goons. However, there are also more major choices.

In the mission "Mystery Killer," Mike can either go to Wichita Gardens to get ambushed or he can go and meet up with Cisco and then head for the gardens. It slightly alters the plot, and the rewards for choosing one choice over another do change based on which one is selected.

#2 - Radio was introduced in GTA 3

GTA 3 was the first critically acclaimed GTA title to have radio stations, but it wasn't the first in the series to have this feature. GTA London 1969 was the first GTA game where licensed music appeared (with hits like "Return of Django" by The Upsetters). Future GTA titles would continue to do something similar.

As for radio DJs showcasing personality and radio stations having various commercials, that honor would belong to GTA 2. In fact, this game's radio would be reminiscent of the modern GTA radio format. Here, players can listen to various stations and occasionally listen to a DJ ramble about something or listen to a commercial.

#1 - GTA Online introduced multiplayer to the GTA series

(Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is often believed to be the game that brought the online multiplayer feature to the series, especially among newer fans. However, that is not the case.

GTA 4 also had its own online features. However, it was not the first GTA game to have a multiplayer feature, online or offline.

GTA San Andreas was the first game to feature local multiplayer offline (limited to consoles). As for online multiplayer, GTA 1 was the first game to have support for online play. It was far more limited than the current GTA Online, especially since it required another player's IP address to join their session.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.