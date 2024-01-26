5 features in GTA 5 that feel forced rather than good

Rockstar Games' 2013 release, GTA 5, is brimming with features. While some are good, others leave a lot to be desired. A few of the latter also feel forced to some extent. Their absence wouldn't have made much of a difference to the gameplay, as players barely utilize these mechanics after they serve their brief purpose in story and side missions.

In this article, we will look at five features in Grand Theft Auto 5 that feel forced rather than good. It would be better if Rockstar either removed them for more interactive mechanics or improved them in the sequel.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Yoga and 4 more features in GTA 5 that feel forced rather than good

1) Car wash

While there are many GTA 4 features that were missing from its successor, Rockstar Games decided to retain car washes. However, they serve no purpose, even if vehicles get dirty over time. Players can simply visit Los Santos Customs to render their rides brand new much quicker.

Car washes might have been retained to provide realism, but it feels rather forced. Instead, the developer should have either retained or improved upon the NPC reactions seen in Grand Theft Auto 4 that were more realistic. In a nutshell, it shouldn't be an issue if the car wash feature doesn't return in GTA 6.

2) Michael's special ability

All three of Grand Theft Auto 5's protagonists have a special ability. Franklin can slow down time when driving, whereas Trevor enters a rage mode in which he deals more and incurs less damage. However, Michael's ability essentially mimics Max Payne's iconic bullet time feature.

It doesn't feel innovative and somewhat forced. The combat in GTA 5 is already pretty simplistic, and there really isn't much use for Michael's special ability.

3) Yoga

Yoga is one of the most useless features in GTA 5. It is available as a side activity but mainly features in a story mode mission - Did Somebody Say Yoga? It does not contribute much to the gameplay, especially in a Grand Theft Auto title, and could have been replaced with something more useful.

Players would be better off spending time on activities like tennis, which are much more fun. Hence, Rockstar shouldn't retain it in the sequel.

4) Stealth stance

Although stealth stance is an interesting concept, its execution remains quite underwhelming. Its usage is effectively limited to a specific mission wherein Franklin breaks into Michael's house. What makes the stealth stance feel even more forced is that it replaced the crouching feature, making it only available in cover.

Leaks surrounding GTA 6 suggest that house robberies may return. Hence, the feature could have more use in those scenarios. That said, Rockstar still needs to improve stealth mechanics if they are implemented in Grand Theft Auto 6.

5) Hunting

Grand Theft Auto 5 has a variety of wildlife in Blaine County, and although some of them, like deer, coyote, boars, and cougars, can be hunted, it isn't a riveting activity. Although players can encounter animals across Blaine County, the hunting side activity can only be performed in a single location.

Moreover, it can only be done as Trevor during specific hours. The only incentive for hunting is the payout, which isn't enough, and players already make a lot from completing story mode missions.

