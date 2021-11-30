5 features in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition that Rockstar actually got right

Through the storm of backlashes that Rockstar Games received about GTA Vice City there were a few silver linings. GTA Vice City Definitive Edition had a lot of critics give it bad ratings due to its glitchy nature.

When Rockstar Games announced the release of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, there were many players who were waiting, especially to play the remaster of GTA Vice City. While the games were described off as a flop, there are many things that Rockstar Games did get right.

This article highlights all the things that Rockstar Games got right with GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

5 GTA Vice City Definitive Edition features that players

liked

5) Weapon wheel

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition features the weapon wheel derived from the GTA 5. Rockstar Games made GTA 5 by refining all the features in the previous games. In the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City, the company implemented the most intuitive way of selecting weapons by introducing the wheel from GTA 5.

4) Radio wheel

The radio station wheel in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition was inspired by GTA 5 as well. Previously players had to scroll through all the stations to be able to find their favorite one. In case they missed it, they had to cycle through all of the stations all over again to select their favorite one. The addition of the radio wheel in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition made listening to the radio a much better experience in the remaster.

3) 4K graphics

GTA Vice City was originally a PS2 title. When the game was ported to the PC and mobile devices, the devs had to update the resolution of the games. In the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City, players have gotten to experience the game in 4K resolution on next-gen consoles.

2) Ray tracing

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has implemented the use of Ray tracing in the game. The game has a much more realistic lighting effect. The use of ray tracing has given the game a very natural way of portraying light and reflection. This increases the immersiveness of the game.

1) Controls

The controls in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition are revamped into the ones used in GTA 5. This makes the controls for ariel vehicles much better in the game. It is easier to fly planes and drive cars in GTA Vice City.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi