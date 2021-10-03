5 features that would make GTA 5’s Expanded and Enhanced Edition worth buying

Fans have been vocal about their disappointment with GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition.

There are improvements to note in the trailer, but it seems minimal compared to what the Enhanced Edition brought over the original game.

Rockstar Games could be holding off on information until it gets closer to the launch date. Hence, some players might think that there are more features to showcase.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are substantially more powerful than their predecessors. There is a lot that Rockstar Games could do to make GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition worth buying.

Five features that would be great for GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition

5) Some GTA Online items

It would be amusing if GTA 5 players could have Trevor ride an Oppressor Mk II without mods. It won't be difficult to import some of GTA Online's vehicles into GTA 5; modders do it effortlessly as it is.

Likewise, having more weapons in GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition would be fun. The Mk II weapons would make disposing of enemies even more brutal, not to mention it would feel more customizable.

4) More races

One of the most exciting aspects of GTA Online is that it has numerous types of races, something that is absent in GTA 5. Naturally, more races would be a perfect complement to adding some of GTA Online's vehicles to the game.

Some of the Los Santos Tuners races showcase that GTA 5 doesn't need over-the-top vehicles for a good old-fashioned race.

3) Some bonus for GTA Online

It would help both fanbases (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even if GTA Online receives a standalone title in the future, it would still make sense to incentivize players to purchase GTA 5. This single-player game has been around for nearly eight years, and some might be bored with it.

Everybody knows that GTA Online will continue to get support after GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition launches in March 2022. Some players will continue to play GTA Online on the new generation consoles (especially if the older versions stop getting updates).

Plus, those who love both GTA games would enjoy any bonus.

2) More single-player missions

Wildlife Photography Challenge was a good example in GTA 5's Enhanced Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

Single-player GTA content has been severely lacking compared to GTA Online in recent years. GTA 5's Enhanced Edition brought some content to entertain players. Ergo, it would make sense to see more of that in GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition.

GTA 5 is a massive game, but there is still room for improvement. A post-story would be an excellent example of that. After Michael, Trevor, and Franklin conquer their foes, there isn't much to do (as far as full-fledged missions go).

1) Official VR support

Many GTA fans have resorted to unofficial VR mods to play GTA 5 in virtual reality. If L.A. Noire can get VR support, it seems ludicrous that GTA 5 doesn't have it already. The former is a great game to play through, but GTA 5 is the most successful single-player GTA game in history.

Having official VR support would go a long way in making GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition feel more "enhanced." It already has a first-person POV, but that's not enough to simulate virtual reality on its own.

GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition is a coinflip at the moment. Players are torn and Rockstar's silence hasn't helped. One can speculate until the launch date, but indubitably, the game must deliver on expectations.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

