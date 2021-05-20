5 things to expect from GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X

GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition will likely include some new features to entice owners of either the PS5 or the Xbox Series X.

Even if GTA 5 doesn't have new features on next-gen consoles, players will likely still buy it for the fact that it's GTA 5. Still, Rockstar can milk the game longer if it seems more appetizing for players to try out, especially since the Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 introduced a myriad of new content to entice gamers.

Given that this port is referred to as the "Expanded and Enhanced Edition", it would only make sense to include more new features for GTA 5 fans to enjoy in-game. None of this is official, but it is based off of the fact that the Enhanced Edition introduced several similar features.

Five things to expect from GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition on next-gen consoles

#5 - Better graphics

The most glaring difference between GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition will be its graphics. It won't be so stunning that players will think it's photorealistic, but it should be a noticeable step up from what GTA 5 fans currently see in their games.

Improving a game's graphics between ports is one of the most common things video game companies do, so it's unlikely for GTA 5 to change the norm. This is especially true since the Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 was a general improvement over the original version of GTA 5 in the graphical department.

It's a minor thing, but it's easily the most expected thing fans can look forward to in GTA 5.

#4 - New GTA Online features

GTA Online will likely continue (Image via Rockstar Games)

There came a time when the original GTA Online on the PS3 and Xbox 360 no longer got updates. Whilst it's too soon to tell if that will be the case for the PS4 and Xbox One, the PS5 and X Box Series X will be more powerful and relevant than their predecessors.

Ergo, it is likely that GTA Online will continue for a number of years after GTA 5 is ported as the Expanded and Enhanced Edition. Just as GTA 5's base game will be improved upon with the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, it is incredibly likely that GTA Online will still get new features worth checking out.

#3 - New items

The Go Go Monkey Blista is an example of how the Enhanced Edition introduced new vehicles (Image via GTA Wiki)

Just as the Enhanced Edition has introduced a few new vehicles into GTA 5, it is incredibly likely that the Expanded and Enhanced Edition will do the same. There will most likely be some new vehicles for GTA 5 fans to use, with some of them being serious and others goofy.

Of course, new weapons are also a possibility. It isn't as likely as new vehicles by any stretch, but it's still a possibility worth considering. The Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 also introduced new wildlife, so it's possible for the Expanded and Enhanced Edition to introduce more animals for players to see.

Some of these new items will likely be exclusive to GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition, so owners of previous GTA ports will have to upgrade if they want these new items.

#2 - More side missions

"Murder Mystery" is an example of a new side mission introduced long after GTA 5's initial release (Image via GTA Wiki)

Whilst new storyline missions would be awesome, there is a safe bet that Rockstar will introduce some new minor missions for GTA 5 players to do. For example, the Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 introduced some new side missions such as "Murder Mystery."

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 will also likely have some new side missions for the sake of adding new content. After all, adding in new side missions can make GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition feel more unique from prior editions.

The side missions will likely be short and simple as it was in the Enhanced Edition of GTA 5. Still, that's extra content to incentivize players to try it out.

#1 - New exclusive features to entice people to buy GTA 5 again

GTA 5's Enhanced Edition introduced 1st POV (Image via Regimage)

The Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 introduced a bevy of new features that made it stand out from the original release of GTA 5. Some of those features were:

First POV

Director Mode

New side missions

Enhanced graphics

The first two are something that's a little more unique than just a generic port from one console to another. First POV does drastically change how GTA 5 feels, whilst Director Mode is fun to mess around with for creatively-minded individuals. It is unlikely that the Expanded and Enhanced Edition will not have its own unique features.

While it's not known what new features could possibly be included in GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition, Rockstar will likely conjure up something to make the general gameplay feel distinct from the previous GTA 5 editions. It could be as simple as official VR support for all next-gen platforms, or something else less expected.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.