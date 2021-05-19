5 new features that fans would love to see in GTA 5’s Expanded and Enhanced Edition

Many fans are hoping that GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition will introduce new features to the game.

Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition will launch on November 11, 2021. Since that is several months away, fans still have a lot of time to discuss the various features that may or may not make it into GTA 5.

Considering GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition will have some notable differences from the current version, it is fair to assume that some cool new features will also be making their way into the game.

There is no guarantee that any of the features listed below will be in GTA 5's newest port when it comes out.

New features that fans want in GTA 5’s Expanded and Enhanced Edition

#5 - Cross platform gameplay

Imagine doing the Cayo Perico Heist with a friend on another platform (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many players understand why GTA Online doesn't have crossplay but are still disappointed with its unavailability.

If the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 ensures that GTA Online would be the same throughout the different platforms (Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC), then crossplay could be a realistic option.

GTA 5 currently lacks crossplay, so having it in the Expanded and Enhanced Edition would make it stand out immediately.

#4 - Local multiplayer

There are enough protagonists for at least two friends to play as in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 also lacks local multiplayer. The franchise has had local multiplayer in a limited format, but it would thematically make sense in GTA 5, given the fact that there are three protagonists.

The availability of local multiplayer in GTA 5 would be another feature that would make the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of the game stand out from the previous versions. Of course, Rockstar could also get creative and introduce new features related to local multiplayer.

#3 - Ray tracing + other graphical improvements

While it is unknown if GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition will include ray tracing, there is a guarantee that some graphical improvements will be made somewhere in the game. For example, GTA 5 looked a lot better on the PS4 and Xbox One than it did on the PS3 and Xbox 360.

It's fair to say that GTA 5 is going to look better on the PS5 and Xbox Series X than it currently does on the PS4 and Xbox One. One of the most popular requests (especially among modding communities) is the introduction of ray tracing into GTA 5.

GTA 5 isn't an ugly game by any means, but there are definitely grounds for improvement. If players can make various mods that improve the game's graphical output, then it's fair to assume that Rockstar Games are capable of doing something similar.

#2 - More missions

The Go-Go Monkey Blista is an example of a new vehicle tied to a random event exclusive to the Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA 5 is a fun game, but having new missions could make replaying it feel less redundant. The Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 did introduce some new random events, so it's not unreasonable to assume that the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of the game could do the same.

Rockstar could even go the extra mile and introduce more storyline missions to flesh out certain parts of the GTA 5 story that felt lackluster. For instance, expanding Stretch's character with an extra mission or two could do wonders for returning players looking to experience something new.

More heists would also be appreciated. Having said that, it doesn't have to be complicated. As long as there's new content for old GTA 5 fans to enjoy, then that's good enough for them to repurchase the game.

#1 - Completely new content

New missions and characters are nice, but nothing compares to having entirely new content when remaking a game like GTA 5.

New content adds so much replayability that it would be insane not to have it in GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition.

Brand new features would help differentiate this port of GTA 5 compared to its previous ones, especially in the gameplay department.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.