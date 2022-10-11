5 features that would make GTA 6 more interesting

GTA 6 has a lot to live up to, which is why Rockstar Games should give fans what they want through select features.

It's been nine years since the last installment in the GTA franchise. While the online game continues to be updated, the gameplay mechanics are stuck in the year 2013. GTA 6 needs to bring the series back to modern times.

GTA 6 will likely be released on next-gen consoles. The upgraded technology will give Rockstar Games more room to work with. Whether it's smarter NPC behavior or a higher capacity for memory storage, next-gen consoles will hopefully push the franchise past its hardware limits.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

More location diversity, fluid combat mechanics, and 3 other features that GTA 6 would greatly benefit from

1) More interior places to visit

For whatever reason, there aren't too many enterable buildings in GTA 5 and Online. This is a stark contrast to GTA 4, where players can access various apartment complexes, even when they're free-roaming.

GTA 6 should definitely take inspiration from GTA 4 and have more indoor locations. If players can walk through a door and find something they’ve never seen before, the game would feel more alive. For example, they could stumble into a secret gang meeting.

Vice City could even have several entertainment hubs, like a fancy restaurant or a popular dance club, where players can just go inside and have some fun. Enterable buildings would encourage more exploration in the game.

2) More location diversity

A game can feel boring if everything looks the same everywhere. If the rumors are true and GTA 6 is set in Vice City, there is a lot of potential for a diverse map. From tropical beaches and vacation hotspots to muggy swamps and modern cities, Florida is not without variety.

Perhaps Rockstar can finally realize some beta concepts that never made it past the cutting room floor. For example, the original Vice City was supposed to have a location known as the Gator Keys. GTA 6 could potentially bring it back in the HD Universe.

Either way, a diverse map would give players more variation, especially if they want to explore the environment. Vice City is long overdue for a remake.

Players would love to see how many changes are made from the 3D Universe to the HD Universe. It's been over 20 years since the original came out.

3) Smarter AI in general

Rockstar Games filed a patent in October 2020. Apparently, the developers want to improve AI behavior in NPCs but lack the means with current hardware technology.

AI behavior can make or break a gaming experience. There's no fun in taking out brain-dead enemies running into walls. However, there is more entertainment in watching them adapt to a player's strategies. For instance, enemies would feel more dangerous if they played tricks on the player.

GTA 6 would benefit from having a smarter AI system. Whether they are friends or foes, NPCs need to make the game feel more fun.

Rockstar's patent filing should give players some hope for a more interactive game. It remains to be seen if the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can give the company what it wants.

4) Fluid combat mechanics

GTA Online's combat system is severely outdated. There needs to be more fluidity between shooting at targets and ducking behind cover.

GTA 6 should incorporate various features from the Max Payne and Red Dead series. These games are highly lauded for their fun mechanics.

Whether it's dual-wielding a weapon or diving headfirst into action, players will never feel more alive in a frantic gunfight. Shooting is a core aspect of modern games, so Rockstar needs to step it up with its next entry.

GTA 6 also needs to have more variety in fighting styles, particularly without a weapon. Punching and kicking are very slow and clumsy in GTA Online. The 2013 game mechanics shouldn't be the standard to abide by. Rockstar needs to implement more satisfying hand-to-hand combat.

5) Interactive NPC encounters

Red Dead Redemption 2 raised the bar for NPC encounters in video games. The above video demonstrates why Rockstar Games is untouchable in that regard. GTA 6 could learn a lot from this game.

After saving a person's life in the above clip, Arthur Morgan needed to untie her. During this time, a few NPCs rode past them and thought he was up to some trouble. However, they backed off when he cut the ropes binding her. The rescued individual then gave Arthur a hug and thanked him for saving her.

GTA 6 requires deeper levels of interactivity for the next generation of gaming. It would be amazing to see what Rockstar can do in a modern context (such as taking pictures with phones or hanging out in a car meet).

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes