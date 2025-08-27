5 most fun arcade games in GTA Online

In GTA Online, players can not only enjoy the actual game, but they can also indulge in some great mini retro arcade titles. These titles are made by Rockstar Games itself and can be played in various locations within the virtual world, particularly in Arcade businesses.

Ad

While there are a total of 22 arcade games in GTA Online as of writing, here are a few of them that are extremely fun to play.

5 most interesting arcade games in GTA Online

1) Race and Chase: Street Legal

Race and Chase: Street Legal is a retro racing game in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Race and Chase: Street Legal is part of a larger arcade gaming series in GTA Online, which includes Get Truckin' and Crotch Rockets.

Ad

Trending

In this particular retro 2D title, players must drive a car through an endless road to collect as many points as they can. They need to be careful of sharp turns, other vehicles, road kills, and barricades as obstacles. If they crash, the game will be over. While driving, players will also be required to pass a few rivals. After doing so, they will get extra points.

Because of the high-speed thrill it offers, Race and Chase: Street Legal is one of the most fun arcade games in GTA Online.

Ad

2) Badlands Revenge 2

Badlands Revenge (Image via Rockstar Games)

Badlands Revenge is a Western-themed light gun shooting gallery arcade game in GTA Online. In it, players take on the role of an unidentified sheriff protagonist, who must defeat foes in a sequence of stages. They have to avoid shooting hostages and moving animals that appear throughout each level.

Ad

Throughout each round, there are numerous power-ups that grant players life, invincibility, different weapon types, like a shotgun or Gatling rifle, or the ability to conceal their gun reticle.

Since these kinds of tricky firefights occur in the actual game as well, this arcade can be quite fun.

3) Space Monkey 3

Space Monkey 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Space Monkey 3 is an iconic arcade game in the GTA universe and is also one of the most fun in GTA Online. It is a side-scrolling shoot-'em-up title inspired by the Japanese gaming subgenre called Bullet Hell.

Ad

Space Monkey 3 begins with a mission: Space Monkey needs to stop Dr. Dank from using his transmogrification pistol to make bananas evil. The villain also plans to take control of all the cargo vessels from the Ecuadorian 5 region.

The game has five stages, each of which has its own boss. It also offers power-ups, allowing Space Monkey to get different gun types and special abilities, like a shield or a nuke, to eliminate every enemy on screen.

Ad

4) The Wizard's Ruin

The Wizard's Ruin (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Wizard's Ruin is another gripping arcade game in GTA Online. It takes place within a medieval fantasy side-scroller. The story begins with Thog, who is on a camping trip with his brother Grog. However, things take a turn when an evil, sleazy wizard kidnaps Grog.

Ad

The player then controls Thog, who must save his brother by traversing through multiple areas and defeating bosses at the end of each stage. Thog is required to fight a plethora of mythical creatures with only his dagger and his magic, which makes the game a lot more challenging and fun.

5) QUB3D

QUB3D (Image via Rockstar Games)

QUB3D is another iconic arcade game in the GTA Universe and is available in Grand Theft Auto Online. It is inspired by the real-life Tetris, in which players are required to match colored blocks into groups of four or more before they fill up the entire box.

Ad

QUB3D starts off with only blue, green, and red blocks. After a while, the falling speed of blocks increases, and new colors, like yellow, purple, and orange, also start appearing.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More