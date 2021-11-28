5 most fun easter eggs in GTA Online

Open-world games like GTA 5 offer great opportunities to hide easter eggs throughout the game world.

However, Rockstar didn't just leave all the secrets for the single-player game. GTA Online has a plethora of easter eggs for players to explore, and this article lists a few of the best of them.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA Online: 5 of the most fun-to-discover Easter Eggs

5) Clifford cyborg in Contract Mission

The Agency Deal, one of the Contract Missions in the Los Santos Tuners update, requires players to breach into an IAA facility in GTA Online. If they proceed upstairs, they will eventually come upon a closed door.

A Juggernaut, one of Clifford Mercenaries' two soldier classes, stands behind this door. These are cyborg clones that were first introduced in the Doomsday Heist update.

4) The Infinity Killer in Cayo Perico

The GTA series often features serial killers throughout its games. Merle Abrahams is one such serial killer who is nicknamed "The Infinity Killer". His obsession with the number 8 and the infinity symbol is what earned him this name.

The Cayo Perico Heist update for GTA Online adds 8 more female bodies across Cayo Perico's southern seas. However, it is unknown if the murders were committed by Abrahams or by a copycat.

3) Alien Egg Supply Mission

With the Gunrunning update, a secret supply mission was added to GTA Online. To start this mission, players must finish at least 600 bunker resupplies.

This mission allows players to visit a crashed UFO if they start their 600th resupply between 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM. They can approach the UFO, take the Alien Egg, and bring it back to the bunker as a supply.

2) Loch Ness Monster

There aren't many mythical creatures in GTA Online, let alone sea monsters. The Loch Ness Monster is the only such animal known to players, added as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update. It is visible from the coast of Cayo Perico, especially with a scope.

If players use a scope to get a close look at the creature, it will either plunge into the water or flee. However, due to a glitch, it may remain stationary at times. This allows gamers to get up close and personal with it.

1) Alien Egg inside train

The GTA series has always been fascinated with aliens and UFOs. GTA Online seems to have received much more alien-related secrets than any other game in the series. There is a Contract Mission called The ECU Job, added as part of the Los Santos Tuners update.

In this mission, players must steal a shipment of ECUs from a train. They also have the possibility of locating an alien egg inside one of the crates of the train. The container that has the alien egg is missing a serial number.

