5 fun Easter eggs players found in GTA Online

Players around the world continue to search for hidden messages within GTA Online; there is an entire treasure trove that awaits them.

Like most video game developers, Rockstar Games loves to sprinkle in secrets and references onto their work. With every new update over the past few years, GTA Online continues to give players a nudge and a wink. Some of these not-so-secret Easter eggs are hidden in plain sight.

However, more than a few are hard to find. Players simply need to know where to look. GTA Online is an open-world experience like no other. The game encourages players to search their surroundings. More often than not, they might be rewarded with an Easter egg.

Five times players found fun Easter eggs in GTA Online

#5 - Clifford mercenary in The Agency Deal

Rockstar Games loves their callbacks (Image via GTA Series Videos)

GTA Online players familiar with the Doomsday Heist years ago will remember Clifford Mercenaries. These cyborg clones were created by a supercomputer, with the intent on destroying humanity. While the attempt failed, it appears the International Affairs Agency (IAA) wanted to get their hands on them.

One of the contract missions in the Los Santos Tuners update, entitled The Agency Deal, has players break into an IAA facility. At a certain point, if they go upstairs, they will find a locked door. Behind this door is a Juggernaut, one of the two classes of Clifford Mercenaries.

The player cannot enter the room. However, they can shoot through the glass and cause the clone to "bleed."

#4 - Trevor did have an affair with Patricia

One of the long-running mysteries of GTA 5 was the relationship between Trevor Philips and Patricia Madrazo. Players knew they cared about one another, but suspicions of romantic involvement weren't confirmed until the Cayo Perico heist.

When the player finally plunders El Rubio's belongings, they will celebrate at the Madrazo residence. The son Miguel gets his hands on a few secretive files, before setting them on fire in disgust. He does this for good reason.

Before the cut-scene ends, the camera pans out to a burning photo. It shows Trevor and Patricia getting it on, thus confirming they did have an affair. The incident presumably took place after the GTA 5 mission Derailed.

#3 - Alien Back Tattoo

As part of the Arena Wars update in GTA Online, there is a rare event players can participate in. When done correctly, they will receive a back tattoo of an alien mural. However, it requires patience to set up.

First, players need to complete 600 supply missions to collect a hard-to-find alien egg. Once they finish this task, they can go to a nightclub and order a Macbeth Whiskey Shot.

This should be done sometime between 1:00 - 4:00am. the weather conditions must also be raining, snowing, or in a thunderstorm.

Players can now drink their shot for only $350. They will immediately fall over drunk and pass out. Players should keep at it four or five times. There is a random chance they will eventually spawn at Mount Chiliad. As a UFO takes off, players will notice their new back tattoo.

#2 - Dead party goer in Cayo Perico

The party is over for this particular guest (Image via GTA Wiki)

Skeletons and corpses are a regular sight to see on El Rubio's secret island. Given his coke-fueled craziness and the dangers of the drug industry, no doubt several bodies are left to lay around.

A notable skeleton can be found north of Cayo Perico, right around West Beach. The skeleton is fully dressed in vacation attire. However, it's not exactly having fun in the sun, as the body has long since decomposed.

It can only be seen from the clifftop. Pavel warns the players this could happen to them if they fail the heist. The stakes have been raised in Cayo Perico - it's now or never in this mission.

#1 - Madam Nazar

As part of the Diamond Casino update, GTA Online players can access a fortune-telling booth by the name of Nazar Speaks. The machine directly features Red Dead Online character Madam Nazar. This also marks a crossover event between the two Rockstar series.

When players use the arcade machine, sometimes Madam Nazar will give them a series of numbers - 123, 764, and 5112. Players will realize they can combine these numbers to create a phone call at 123-764-5112.

Should the player call this number, Madam Nazar's voice will be on the other line. She would ask if the players were looking for her. Whether or not she is still alive is a major point of contention in the speculation community. Madam Nazar is certainly a strange character shrouded in mystery.

