5 most fun GTA 4 missions of all time

GTA 4, one of the most popular games of all time, boasts a diverse assortment of incredibly exciting missions, each more challenging than the other.

Being perhaps the gravest and gloomy title in the series, GTA 4 features a number of tough choices that players must find a way to wade through, and while that does create a lot of in-game tension, it is one of the reasons why GTA 4 is unanimously agreed upon to be one of the best games in the franchise.

Top 5 missions from GTA 4 that players would love to play again

Here are 5 of the most exciting missions featured in GTA 4.

5) I’ll Take Her

GTA 4 featured a number of interesting missions but few were as engaging as this one, both in terms of the plotline and the objectives.

In this mission, Niko is tasked with kidnapping the daughter of a very dangerous kingpin. To achieve this feat, Niko pretends to be interested in fixing her sports car. As it turns out, women are hardly as naive as the world at times makes them out to be and this GTA 4 mission teaches players to never take them with a grain of salt, not even in a virtual world.

4) The Holland Play

The Holland Play is one of the most unique and interesting missions, not only from GTA 4 but from the entire GTA franchise. Niko Bellic, the lowkey god of morals, is required to make a choice between two criminals. Sparing the life of one means ending the other's, who may or may not deserve such a harsh sentence.

3) If the Price is Right

It seldom is.

The player, however, soon gets to learn that GTA 4 is about striving to choose the lesser of the two devils, for angels are scarce in a world as notorious as Grand Theft Auto and not all devils deserve the blunt end of a gun.

If the Price is Right is not only incredibly popular but also exceptionally engaging, making for one heck of a mission in GTA 4.

2) Have a Heart

Have A Heart is one of the most divisive missions in GTA 4. Some players find it extremely challenging, while others cannot get enough of its queer plotline and incredibly action-packed objectives. No matter which spectrum one falls onto, Have a Heart makes for quite a ride.

1) Three leaf Clover

Heists are an intrinsic part of the Grand Theft Auto series and GTA 4 heists are worth a lot of buzz, especially the Three Leaf Clover. Packed to the gills with a number of objectives, this mission makes for a number of memorable scenes and is perhaps the most exciting mission in GTA 4.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

