What are the system requirements for GTA 4 PC?

Every game has its system requirements, and GTA 4 PC is no different in this regard. Players need a proper setup for this title on PC. Since the complete edition is available on Steam, newer players can be introduced to this 2008 classic. It also includes two DLC episodes.

Thankfully, Rockstar Games provides a guide on system requirements. They have specific instructions on the type of PC setup to use. Players should follow these instructions to run GTA 4 smoothly on a PC. This allows for the best gaming experience.

A proper setup means having equipment, such as video and sound cards, among other things. This article dives into everything players need to know about running GTA 4 on PC.

Complete system requirements for GTA 4 PC

Most basic PCs should run the game just fine. However, there are minor nuances to achieving the optimal gaming experience. Soon enough, players can start taking on missions as Niko Bellic.

The bare minimum system requirements

Rockstar Games offers a few recommendations for the system requirements. GTA 4 PC requires the use of processors, graphics cards, and memory storage. Here is the bare minimum that is required:

OS : 64 Bit Service Packs with either Windows 7, Windows 8 / 8.1 64 Bit, or Windows 10

: 64 Bit Service Packs with either Windows 7, Windows 8 / 8.1 64 Bit, or Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 at 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) or AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) at 2.5GHz

: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 at 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) or AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) at 2.5GHz Memory : 2GB with a hard drive space of 22GB

: 2GB with a hard drive space of 22GB Video cards : 512MB NVIDIA 8600 or 512MB ATI 3870

: 512MB NVIDIA 8600 or 512MB ATI 3870 Sound cards : Anyone that is compatible with Windows

: Anyone that is compatible with Windows Compliant cards : DirectX 9.0c

: DirectX 9.0c Miscellaneous: Standard keyboard and mouse setup with a controller

GTA 4 PC players also need a Steam account. They can make one on the main website. All it requires is basic information, such as the country of residence. It shouldn't take long to create an account. Once logged in, purchase GTA 4 from the main store.

Always use better setups

GTA 4 PC players need the best optimization. If they go with the minimum setup, there might be issues cropping up. Sometimes the game may stutter, or the graphics resolution goes down. Players should aim to run the setup slightly higher than recommended. But that doesn't mean one has to blow past their budget.

There is a drawback

Many songs have been removed from GTA 4 PC. License expirations hit several radio stations. Vladivostok FM was dealt a heavy blow as they lost a good chunk of their songs. Artists like Max Loren and Quest Pistols are no longer found in the game. Fans of the original will be disappointed with these updates.

One of the main problems with PC rereleases is the inevitable licensing issues. GTA 4 PC is hit hard by this. The gameplay still holds up remarkably well. However, the radio stations are not the same. It can be a hard pill to swallow for those seeking an authentic experience.

This article reflects the writer's views.

