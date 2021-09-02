5 fun GTA 5 cheats to mess around with

There are several fun GTA 5 cheats to use if the player ever gets bored.

Cheat codes have been a staple in the GTA series for a long time now. Thankfully, GTA 5 has kept the tradition going while also introducing several new cheats. Predictably, it's the new cheats that are often the most fun to use in GTA 5.

These cheat codes range from gimmicky and niche to outright broken (in the player's favor). This article will only cover some of the most fun GTA 5 cheats, but that doesn't mean the remaining GTA 5 cheats can't be fun in their own right.

Five fun GTA 5 cheats to use

#5 - Slow motion

There is something oddly dramatic about the slow motion cheat code. As the name implies, this cheat code slows everything down. It's worth noting that this is not the same as the slow motion aim GTA 5 cheat.

It does work similarly to that cheat, however. In this instance, it slows everything down, and not just when the player aims. It can be toggled three times, with each additional cheat slowing things down further. Doing it a fourth time resets everything to the default state.

#4 - Drunk mode

Getting drunk in GTA 5 can be inconvenient at times. Sometimes, the player isn't always near a protagonist's safehouse. Trying to get drunk that way can be somewhat limiting. Not to mention that the player doesn't always want to go to a bar with a friend, either.

Fortunately, this cheat code allows a player to get drunk anywhere. It's the same drunken state that the player would be used to if they're drunk normally. It's not a useful GTA 5 cheat by any means, but it's still a fun one to use.

#3 - Explosive melee attacks

There is something amusing about killing every NPC with a single punch. Best of all, there's an explosion effect attached to every strike. Hence, players can feel like a superhero with how ridiculous this GTA 5 cheat code can be at times.

Part of the appeal is the NPC's ragdoll physics. If they're hit in a certain way, they'll fly around amusingly. GTA 5 has a good physics engine for this kind of entertainment, which makes this one of the more fun cheat codes to use.

#2 - Skyfall

Skyfall is a simple cheat. GTA 5 players enter the cheat code for it, and then they're instantly sent up in the sky. Whatever the player does afterward is up to them from that point. If a player has a parachute, they can glide to some location, making this a helpful cheat code.

If the player doesn't have a cheat code, then their character's death may amuse them as they ragdoll around. There isn't a GTA 5 cheat code like this one, either, which makes it more unique and fun to use.

#1 - Invincibility (God mode)

This cheat code only lasts for five minutes. That said, the player is impervious to all forms of damage during this time. Unsurprisingly, this is the ideal cheat code to use when the player goes on a rampage in GTA 5, as law enforcement will be powerless to stop the player.

Players who don't care about dying won't utilize this GTA 5 cheat code often. However, it's still one of the most useful cheat codes for general gameplay, as it's nothing but a flat buff for the player.

