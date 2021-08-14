5 fun GTA missions that only make sense in the context of their games

Some GTA missions only make sense in the context of their own games and would seem out of place if they were inserted into a different title.

Note: This is about what a player does in a mission. Not why they're doing something, or how and where they are doing it. It's strictly about what the protagonist is doing in this mission that wouldn't make sense in any other game.

Take The Driver from GTA Vice City, for example. Here, the player races somebody else. That's perfectly reasonable in the context of other GTA games. Then take something like Did Somebody Say Yoga? from GTA 5. It wouldn't make sense for a mission to be dedicated to doing yoga elsewhere in the series.

Five fun GTA missions that only make sense in their own games

5) Did Somebody Say Yoga? (GTA 5)

Some people like this mission while others utterly despise it. Regardless of one's feelings toward the mission, it's hard to argue that it would fit in any other GTA game apart from GTA 5.

If a player ignores the synopsis for the mission itself, it would seem utterly ridiculous. A character does yoga, drives somewhere, and then hallucinates. It would feel out of place in any other game, and it still seems bizarre seeing it in GTA 5.

4) G-Spotlight (GTA Vice City)

A protagonist jumping from roof to roof by breaking into an office is a strange synopsis. This is especially true when one adds a time limit where they have to activate a spotlight. It wouldn't matter what the spotlight is in any other game, because the whole mission is asinine in its concept.

Most GTA games take place in the modern era, so advertising via a spotlight would seem incredibly niche in the grand scheme of things.

3) Domo Arigato Domestoboto (GTA Vice City Stories)

The idea of taking control of a robotic servant to burn bearer bonds wouldn't make sense in most GTA games. Having to do the occasional cleaning task is also pretty silly, and it still seems like a fever dream in GTA Vice City Stories.

Going to a van or cracking a safe isn't unusual. It's simply that an RC robot, used for cleaning purposes, sticks out like a sore thumb as far as GTA missions go.

2) New Model Army (GTA San Andreas)

RC vehicles tend to be used for nefarious reasons. Usually, it would involve killing somebody or doing something malicious. In New Model Army, the player just partakes in a showdown between two sides. Both sides utilize RC vehicles, so it seems more like a game than anything else.

The player aiding one RC vehicle to get to the other side is so oddly specific that it's hard to think of a specific circumstance where this would happen in any other GTA game.

1) Bearing the Truth (GTA 5)

Most of the Epsilon Strangers and Freaks missions wouldn't fit in any other game. However, Bearing the Truth is an interesting one for several reasons. For starters, it just requires the player to wear a specific outfit for 10 days.

Most players tend to wear the same costume for several days in-game, so it is nothing special in that regard. However, requiring it for a mission is utterly absurd to think about, as there is no context that would make such a mission any more sensible in other GTA games.

At least players could do whatever they want while wearing the silly robes, so it could be fun that way.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

