5 notoriously difficult missions that are easier than GTA fans give credit for

Some of the most notoriously difficult missions in the GTA series are actually much easier if approached from a different angle.

Everybody perceives a mission's difficulty differently from one another. However, players can complete many of the hardest missions in the GTA series with an easier method. In that scenario, those missions aren't as challenging as they would seem at first glance.

Alternatively, some missions aren't objectively hard. They involve a different playstyle that some GTA fans might not enjoy. These are the types of missions some players complete easily while others complain about how hard it is.

Five missions in the GTA series whose difficulty is often overrated by the fanbase

5) The Driver (GTA Vice City)

The Driver is one of the most notoriously difficult missions in GTA Vice City. Trying to race normally is unfair, given that Tommy is in a vastly inferior vehicle compared to what Hilary is driving. However, players shouldn't play fair if they want to succeed easily.

There are two easy ways to cheese the mission. First, park a fast vehicle (or use a parked PCJ nearby). The player doesn't need to do the race in the default vehicle.

Alternatively, do a pit maneuver on the first turn of the race. This will give the player ample time to finish it without much worry.

4) Keep Your Friends Close... (GTA Vice City)

The final mission of GTA Vice City does have some genuine difficulty attached to it, but it's by no means the hardest mission in the game. The problem some players have is that they focus too much on Forelli's goons and defending the safe. This mission is much easier if they just focus on the two main objectives.

The player needs to go upstairs to kill Lance Vance (although stealing a car from outside and running him over indoors works too). They then just need to kill Sonny and can ignore every other NPC there.

It's a climactic battle, but some players overcomplicate what they need to do to complete it.

3) Wrong Side of the Tracks (GTA San Andreas)

It makes sense why so many fans find this mission to be difficult, but it's still much easier than it's given credit for.

"All we had to do, was follow the damn train, CJ!"

The above line is practically synonymous with the mission itself, and that's a quote associated with failure.

However, the mission is significantly easier if the player doesn't rely on Big Smoke. Just get on the train (there are several jumps if the player positions themselves well).

Ignore the message about Big Smoke being left behind and just kill the Vagos on the train. It's much simpler than the intended way.

2) Did Somebody Say Yoga? (GTA 5)

This GTA 5 mission is essentially a minigame. Its difficulty largely stems from a different style of gameplay that many players don't associate with the GTA series. In all honesty, it's one of the easiest missions in GTA 5. Its slower pace is rather forgiving, and the non-Yoga parts of the mission are laughably easy.

Although it is easy, the mission's tedious structure can frustrate impatient players. Still, they can easily pass the mission by following the instructions patiently (and it will save them more time in the long run).

1) Learning to Fly (GTA San Andreas)

Flight school often gets a bad rep amongst the GTA community. However, the mission "Learning to Fly" is much easier than what some players might think. There are no penalties for failing a lesson, and most of these are easy to get through.

It's mostly a matter of "practice makes perfect." It feels different from what most GTA San Andreas players are used to by this point, but it's not objectively hard. Once a player passes it, they'll likely ace it the next time they take those lessons.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

