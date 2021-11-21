5 funniest GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheat codes

With over a dozen cheats to choose from, GTA Vice City offers a lot of enjoyment for players to have. Spawning ridiculous vehicles or causing havoc with the weather or NPCs, it is hard to know which cheat to play around with first.

Rockstar has always proudly displayed its cheats for the GTA games as they know how much fun players tend to have with them.

This article will highlight 5 of the funniest cheats that players use in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

The hilarious wonders of cheating in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Players from GTA Vice City Definitive Edition can have hours of fun with some of the cheats in the game. As cheats vary from console to console, this article will focus on the functionality of each cheat.

Below are 5 of the funniest cheats that players enjoy in the game.

1) Flying Cars

No need for roads (Image via YouTube @Kamran Sandhu)

A simple cheat, but when Vice City was released in 2002 this cheat was hilarious. Players can just take off in a taxi or any vehicle they choose and be across the map in moments. It makes missions too easy but is also a lot of fun.

Flying vehicles are much more common now in GTA Online, but players will always get a kick out of flying their cars in the 80s setting of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

2) Spawn the Rhino Tank

If the player's main aim in the Definitive Edition is to drive around in a tank, then the Rhino spawning cheat is for them. This cheat makes the player practically invincible and is very entertaining to drive around. Driving over other vehicles in the game is usually the preferred option.

Players can always get pretty creative with the destructive power of this vehicle. It is a handy cheat to know.

3) Blow Up All Cars

Some players do not see the point of this cheat. The fact is it has to be one of the funniest cheats because of how pointlessly destructive effect it has.

For no real reason other than wanting to create instant and total carnage, what better way than to have every vehicle around you explode. This cheat certainly put a smile on a lot of GTA fans' faces. Plus, with new and improved graphics in the Definitive Edition, the explosions now look much better.

4) Pedestrians Riot

Arguably the funniest cheat in GTA Vice City, when entered it turns all of the game's pedestrian NPCs mad. The NPC community is suddenly filled with rage and begins to riot. Screaming insults and fighting one another in the streets, even pulling each other out of cars, this is a very entertaining cheat to use.

5) All women follow Tommy

Entering the cheat makes all women follow the player in the game, and creates a funny scene. Female NPC characters will flock to Tommy Vercetti as if he were a celebrity. He seems to have too many girlfriends to deal with once this cheat is entered.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

