5 of the most fun GTA Vice City cheat codes

GTA Vice City has numerous fun cheat codes that some players might enjoy using when messing around with the classic 2002 game.

Cheat codes are usually a fun way for a player to kill some time in a GTA game. GTA Vice City has a plethora of fun cheat codes, which can make finding the right cheat code rather tricky at times. There are all sorts of wacky cheat codes, with some ranging from changing the character's player model to having women follow Tommy around like he's some kind of chick magnet.

These cheat codes aren't the most useful, but they're still fun to utilize from time to time. They're not the only fun cheat codes in GTA Vice City, but they're diverse enough to appeal to different players, so at least one of these cheat codes could be useful to somebody.

Five fun GTA Vice City cheat codes

5) Spawn a Rhino tank

A Rhino tank, as it appears in GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

There aren't too many things more fun than going on a rampage with a Rhino tank in a GTA game. It's no different in GTA Vice City, which makes this cheat code one of the most popular and well-known ones in the game.

All it does is spawn a Rhino tank. Whatever players do with it, afterward, is up to them.

On PC, GTA Vice City players need to enter "panzer."

On the PS2, they need to enter O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle.

On the original Xbox, they need to enter B, B, LT, B, B, B, LT, White Button, RT, Y, B, Y.

4) Cars hovering over water

A car hovering over water in GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Given how much water there is in GTA Vice City, it can be a pain to navigate through the map at times. One wrong turn, and bam! The player landed in the water and is as good as dead.

While there is no swimming cheat code in GTA Vice City, players can still use this cheat code to avoid unnecessary deaths and also don't have to rely on boats so much to travel through the game's world.

On PC, GTA Vice City players need to enter "seaways."

On the PS2, it's >, R2, O, R1, L2, V, L1, R1.

On the original Xbox, it's >, Black Button, B, RT, White Button, X, RT, Black Button.

3) Flying cars

Planes are practically non-existent in GTA Vice City. Other than the Dodo, there are no flyable planes in GTA Vice City. However, players can enter this cheat code to fly their cars similarly.

Technically, it's a low gravity cheat code as well. It's one of the more useful ones, as skilled players can navigate through GTA Vice City a lot easier with this cheat code enabled.

On PC, players just need to enter "comeflywithme."

On the PS2, it's >, R2, O, R1, L2, V, L1, R1.

On the original Xbox, it's >, Black Button, B, RT, White Button, V, LT, RT.

2) Any Play as... cheat code

A player playing as Hilary King in GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

All of these cheat codes operate on a similar level to one another. They essentially change Tommy's character model to the character associated with a particular cheat code. However, it still has Tommy's voice for gameplay and cut-scene purposes.

There are many cheat codes for this section alone, so players can either play as Lance Vance, Hilary King, a random pedestrian, or a few more storyline-relevant characters. There are different codes for different characters, but the random pedestrian one always gives a random pedestrian model.

On PC, to play as a random pedestrian, the cheat code is "stilllikedressingup."

On the PS2, it's >, >, <, ^, L1, L2, <, ^, V, >.

On Xbox, it's >, >, <, ^, LT, White Button, <, ^, V, >.

1) Women follow Tommy Vercetti

Some women following Tommy around (Image via Rockstar Games)

As the name implies, this cheat code makes Tommy Vercetti a bonafide chick magnet. It's a fun little cheat code with not too many practical uses, but the sheer absurdity of having pedestrians following Tommy around is too fun to ignore.

This cheat code applies to all female pedestrians in GTA Vice City. However, this code does not affect male pedestrians, as it's specifically catered toward having women chase the player.

On PC, players enter "fannymagnet" to activate this cheat code.

On the PS2, it's O, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, O, Triangle.

On the original Xbox, it's B, A, LT, LT, Black Button, A, A, B, Y.

